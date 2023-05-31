A 28-bedroom property that formerly housed a care home in a rural Derbyshire village is on the market for £1.5million.

The Grade II listed detached house on Moor Road, Ashover, retains many of its original features and enjoys panoramic views of rolling hills and green fields.

Two grand sitting rooms with marble fireplaces are among the four reception rooms. A large dining room, a laundry room and a hair salon are included in the accommodation.

Eleven of the bedrooms are on the ground floor and have access to the stunning gardens. All the bedrooms have either en-suite shower rooms or washing facilities.

There is on-site parking on a large driveway.

Estate agent Purplebricks said: “The property lends itself to having various uses, being a small B & B or care home once more.”

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details, call 02475 119003.

1 . Moor Road, Ashover The stone-built Grade II listed property is on the market for £1.5million. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lounge A marble fireplace and bay window in one of the communal lounges. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room An archway leads from one of the sitting rooms to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room Plenty of room for several dining tables and chairs in this light and airy room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales