News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Derbyshire property: Grade II listed former care home property with 28 bedrooms, laundry room and hair salon is on the market for £1.5million

A 28-bedroom property that formerly housed a care home in a rural Derbyshire village is on the market for £1.5million.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st May 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:51 BST

The Grade II listed detached house on Moor Road, Ashover, retains many of its original features and enjoys panoramic views of rolling hills and green fields.

Two grand sitting rooms with marble fireplaces are among the four reception rooms. A large dining room, a laundry room and a hair salon are included in the accommodation.

Eleven of the bedrooms are on the ground floor and have access to the stunning gardens. All the bedrooms have either en-suite shower rooms or washing facilities.

There is on-site parking on a large driveway.

Estate agent Purplebricks said: “The property lends itself to having various uses, being a small B & B or care home once more.”

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details, call 02475 119003.

The stone-built Grade II listed property is on the market for £1.5million.

1. Moor Road, Ashover

The stone-built Grade II listed property is on the market for £1.5million. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A marble fireplace and bay window in one of the communal lounges.

2. Lounge

A marble fireplace and bay window in one of the communal lounges. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An archway leads from one of the sitting rooms to the dining room.

3. Sitting room

An archway leads from one of the sitting rooms to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Plenty of room for several dining tables and chairs in this light and airy room.

4. Dining room

Plenty of room for several dining tables and chairs in this light and airy room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Grade IIDerbyshireZoopla