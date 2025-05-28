Gate Piece House on Quarry Bank, Matlock, is set on a plot extending to three-quarters of an acre and offers 4,671 sqft of tranquil living accommodation.

Offers of more than £950,000 are invited for the property which is described by marketing agents Dales & Peaks as “a substantial architecturally designed, five bedroom timber framed property.”

The swimming pool and gym are on the lower ground floor, the games room, sauna, steam room and showers are on the ground floor where there is also a one bedroom self-contained annexe and home office space.

Stunning views of the surrounding countryside are offered by the floor to ceiling windows of the spacious gallery landing on the first floor. An open plan living and dining kitchen with access to the conservatory, a living room with large dining area, a master bedroom with dressing room and shower room, two double bedrooms with ensuite shower rooms, a single bedroom and two main bathrooms complete the first-floor accommodation.

The landscaped grounds have a summerhouse, a garden entertaining building and a six-person hot tub. There is also a double garage.

Features of the property include a balcony that wraps around the house, an internal lift, solar panels, security system, CCTV and electric gates with intercom system opening to the private driveway.

Further details on Gate Piece House are available on Zoopla or call Dales & Peaks on 01629 347804.

