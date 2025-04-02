The nine-bedroom property at Carlisle Road, Buxton was designed in the Arts and Crafts style by the acclaimed architects Barry Parker and Raymond Unwin and built around 1897.
Set in expansive landscaped gardens close to the town centre, the property is now on sale for £1,500,000. A spokesperson for estate agent Wright Marshall said: "The property exudes exceptional character in both its construction and accommodation.”
Three reception rooms, a fitted dining kitchen, six/seven bedrooms and four bathrooms are contained within the main house and an additional two bedrooms are in the Coach House.
There is a triple garage block, a gym and a car port.
The garden boasts well maintained lawns, raised patio areas and mature plantings.
For further information on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Wright Marshall on 01298 437469.
