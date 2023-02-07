News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The four-bedroom house sits on a generous plot at The Dell, Ashgate. The attached garage has been partially converted and could be used as a gym, family room or office.

Derbyshire property: Four bedroom home in popular part of Chesterfield on market for £525,000

Growing families looking for a bigger house with a garden for children to play in will find their needs satisfied in a popular suburb of Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 8:58pm

A detached, well-presented property at The Dell, Ashgate, has four well proportioned bedrooms, a fabulous garden and is on the market for £525,000.

There are three reception rooms on the ground floor, including a lounge which is flooded with natural light, together with a sitting room which leads out to the garden. The open-plan kitchen/diner features a Rangemaster stove, bespoke cabinetry and a conservatory/dining area. The double garage has been partially converted, creating superb space which could be utilised for a gym, home business or family room.

READ THIS: Old village post office that is now a beautiful, unique £585,000 character home

The principal bedroom has an ensuite and there is also a family bathroom with four-piece suite on the first floor.

An enclosed courtyard, which is accessed from the conservatory/diner, is an ideal spot to entertain family and friends and the landscaped garden provides a safe space for children to play.

The property is being marketed by Redbrik. For further details call 01246 563060.

1. Garden

The garden offers a spacious area for children to play in.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The well-presented kitchen contains bespoke fitted cabinets and a Rangemaster stove.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

3. Diner/conservatory

What a fabulous place to entertain dinner guests, with easy access to the patio for alfresco drinks and nibbles.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales

4. Lounge

Natural light pours into the lounge through two windows.

Photo: Redbrik

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldDerbyshireRedbrik