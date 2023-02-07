Derbyshire property: Four bedroom home in popular part of Chesterfield on market for £525,000
Growing families looking for a bigger house with a garden for children to play in will find their needs satisfied in a popular suburb of Chesterfield.
A detached, well-presented property at The Dell, Ashgate, has four well proportioned bedrooms, a fabulous garden and is on the market for £525,000.
There are three reception rooms on the ground floor, including a lounge which is flooded with natural light, together with a sitting room which leads out to the garden. The open-plan kitchen/diner features a Rangemaster stove, bespoke cabinetry and a conservatory/dining area. The double garage has been partially converted, creating superb space which could be utilised for a gym, home business or family room.
The principal bedroom has an ensuite and there is also a family bathroom with four-piece suite on the first floor.
An enclosed courtyard, which is accessed from the conservatory/diner, is an ideal spot to entertain family and friends and the landscaped garden provides a safe space for children to play.
The property is being marketed by Redbrik. For further details call 01246 563060.