Growing families looking for a bigger house with a garden for children to play in will find their needs satisfied in a popular suburb of Chesterfield.

A detached, well-presented property at The Dell, Ashgate, has four well proportioned bedrooms, a fabulous garden and is on the market for £525,000.

There are three reception rooms on the ground floor, including a lounge which is flooded with natural light, together with a sitting room which leads out to the garden. The open-plan kitchen/diner features a Rangemaster stove, bespoke cabinetry and a conservatory/dining area. The double garage has been partially converted, creating superb space which could be utilised for a gym, home business or family room.

The principal bedroom has an ensuite and there is also a family bathroom with four-piece suite on the first floor.

An enclosed courtyard, which is accessed from the conservatory/diner, is an ideal spot to entertain family and friends and the landscaped garden provides a safe space for children to play.

The property is being marketed by Redbrik. For further details call 01246 563060.

1 . Garden The garden offers a spacious area for children to play in. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The well-presented kitchen contains bespoke fitted cabinets and a Rangemaster stove. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Diner/conservatory What a fabulous place to entertain dinner guests, with easy access to the patio for alfresco drinks and nibbles. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Natural light pours into the lounge through two windows. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales