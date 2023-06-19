Ground-floor accommodation includes a drawing room, formal dining room, dining kitchen, conservatory, study/occasional bedroom with ensuite facilities. A home lift provides access up to the first floor where there are the four bedrooms including the master with ensuite facilities, a family bathroom containing a shower and a separate wc.Lawned gardens at the front of the property are bordered by matured plans and shrubs. There is an ornamental pond, a patio and a summer house. Lawns and stocked borders wrap around the property. The rear garden has a patio area adjacent to the garage which is perfect for alfresco dining. Steps lead up to a further patio area which houses the greenhouse and a shed at the rear. Behind the garage is a further flagged area which also provides access to the conservatory.