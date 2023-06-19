Derbyshire property: Four-bed home in quiet area of market town has landscaped gardens with magnificent views of countryside
The property at Coombs Road offers magnificent views over Bakewell Showground and countryside beyond.
Ground-floor accommodation includes a drawing room, formal dining room, dining kitchen, conservatory, study/occasional bedroom with ensuite facilities. A home lift provides access up to the first floor where there are the four bedrooms including the master with ensuite facilities, a family bathroom containing a shower and a separate wc.Lawned gardens at the front of the property are bordered by matured plans and shrubs. There is an ornamental pond, a patio and a summer house. Lawns and stocked borders wrap around the property. The rear garden has a patio area adjacent to the garage which is perfect for alfresco dining. Steps lead up to a further patio area which houses the greenhouse and a shed at the rear. Behind the garage is a further flagged area which also provides access to the conservatory.
A sweeping driveway winds through the gardens and leads to a detached garage at the rear.
