Derbyshire property: Four-bed home in quiet area of market town has landscaped gardens with magnificent views of countryside

A four-bedroom family home with beautiful landscaped gardens in a quiet area of Bakewell is on the market for £1.25million.
By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST

The property at Coombs Road offers magnificent views over Bakewell Showground and countryside beyond.

Ground-floor accommodation includes a drawing room, formal dining room, dining kitchen, conservatory, study/occasional bedroom with ensuite facilities. A home lift provides access up to the first floor where there are the four bedrooms including the master with ensuite facilities, a family bathroom containing a shower and a separate wc.Lawned gardens at the front of the property are bordered by matured plans and shrubs. There is an ornamental pond, a patio and a summer house. Lawns and stocked borders wrap around the property. The rear garden has a patio area adjacent to the garage which is perfect for alfresco dining. Steps lead up to a further patio area which houses the greenhouse and a shed at the rear. Behind the garage is a further flagged area which also provides access to the conservatory.

A sweeping driveway winds through the gardens and leads to a detached garage at the rear.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Bagshaws Residential – Bakewell, call 01629 347217.

The four-bedroom detached house at Coombs Road, Bakewell, has a long driveway that winds through the gardens.

1.

The four-bedroom detached house at Coombs Road, Bakewell, has a long driveway that winds through the gardens. Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen has a royal blue gas fired Aga cooker included in the sale. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge freezer and Neff double oven.

2. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has a royal blue gas fired Aga cooker included in the sale. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge freezer and Neff double oven. Photo: Zoopla

There are lovely views of the garden from the dining room.

3. Dining room

There are lovely views of the garden from the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

The drawing room has a gas fire set in a decorative fireplace with a marble surround. A sliding patio door provides access onto the front garden.

4. Drawing room

The drawing room has a gas fire set in a decorative fireplace with a marble surround. A sliding patio door provides access onto the front garden. Photo: Zoopla

