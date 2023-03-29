News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Four-bed family home near Chesterfield sits in half-acre of landscaped grounds overlooking woodland

A fabulous family home offering generous living space and four bedrooms sits in half an acre of beautiful grounds.

By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:40 BST

Offers of £850,000 are invited for the property at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth, which is available with no onward chain.

Built to a high standard by its current owners, the house has an abundance of characterful features, including exposed beams, an open fireplace and detailed brickwork.

There are two generous reception rooms including a lounge that overlooks the rear garden together with a formal dining room. The traditional style breakfast kitchen includes a range of appliances and there is an adjoining utility room. A ground-floor office is available for those looking to work from home. Two toilets and a cloakroom are also on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an ensuite and a dressing room. A four-piece bathroom completes the layout on the upper floor.

Landscaped grounds overlook woodland to the rear and include expansive lawns, manicured borders, a raised vegetable garden and a greenhouse and paved patios.

A double garage includes a full-height workshop with external stairs for access.

Parking is never an issue at this property which has a long driveway.

To arrange a viewing contact Redbrik on 01246 563060.

A long driveway leads up to the house on Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth.

1.

A long driveway leads up to the house on Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth. Photo: Redbrik

Expansive lawns and patio areas are ideal for families who are looking for a garden big enough for their children to play in or who enjoy entertaining guests outdoors.

2. Rear view

Expansive lawns and patio areas are ideal for families who are looking for a garden big enough for their children to play in or who enjoy entertaining guests outdoors. Photo: Redbrik

Beautiful view overlooking the rear garden.

3. Natural wonder

Beautiful view overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Redbrik

Exposed beams on the ceiling add character to the formal dining room.

4. Dining room

Exposed beams on the ceiling add character to the formal dining room. Photo: Redbrik

