A fabulous family home offering generous living space and four bedrooms sits in half an acre of beautiful grounds.

Offers of £850,000 are invited for the property at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth, which is available with no onward chain.

Built to a high standard by its current owners, the house has an abundance of characterful features, including exposed beams, an open fireplace and detailed brickwork.

There are two generous reception rooms including a lounge that overlooks the rear garden together with a formal dining room. The traditional style breakfast kitchen includes a range of appliances and there is an adjoining utility room. A ground-floor office is available for those looking to work from home. Two toilets and a cloakroom are also on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an ensuite and a dressing room. A four-piece bathroom completes the layout on the upper floor.

Landscaped grounds overlook woodland to the rear and include expansive lawns, manicured borders, a raised vegetable garden and a greenhouse and paved patios.

A double garage includes a full-height workshop with external stairs for access.

Parking is never an issue at this property which has a long driveway.

To arrange a viewing contact Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1 . A long driveway leads up to the house on Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Rear view Expansive lawns and patio areas are ideal for families who are looking for a garden big enough for their children to play in or who enjoy entertaining guests outdoors. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Natural wonder Beautiful view overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Dining room Exposed beams on the ceiling add character to the formal dining room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales