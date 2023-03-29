Derbyshire property: Four-bed family home near Chesterfield sits in half-acre of landscaped grounds overlooking woodland
A fabulous family home offering generous living space and four bedrooms sits in half an acre of beautiful grounds.
Offers of £850,000 are invited for the property at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth, which is available with no onward chain.
Built to a high standard by its current owners, the house has an abundance of characterful features, including exposed beams, an open fireplace and detailed brickwork.
There are two generous reception rooms including a lounge that overlooks the rear garden together with a formal dining room. The traditional style breakfast kitchen includes a range of appliances and there is an adjoining utility room. A ground-floor office is available for those looking to work from home. Two toilets and a cloakroom are also on the ground floor.
The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an ensuite and a dressing room. A four-piece bathroom completes the layout on the upper floor.
Landscaped grounds overlook woodland to the rear and include expansive lawns, manicured borders, a raised vegetable garden and a greenhouse and paved patios.
A double garage includes a full-height workshop with external stairs for access.
Parking is never an issue at this property which has a long driveway.
To arrange a viewing contact Redbrik on 01246 563060.