Derbyshire property: Farmhouse with 4.6 acres of land near Chesterfield has barn conversion annexe

Families on the hunt for a large contemporary styled property with stabling and land to accommodate horses should cast their sights in the direction of north Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 08:22 GMT

Offers of more than £750,000 are invited for a property on Calow Lane, Hasland which estate agent 2roost says is an “exceptional four bedroomed detached farmhouse with adjoining annexe/one bedroom barn conversion.”

The house, which offers spectacular views, is set in 4.6 acres of land. There is a manege, four stables and a double garage that has been converted into a gym.

The agent says: "Internally this magnificent residence retains a wealth of charm and character, boasting many original features, commanding two substantial reception rooms with log burning stoves.”

Ground floor accommodation incudes an open plan kitchen/dining area, entertainment room, utility and wash room.

The annexe contains an open plan kitchen and living space, a sizeable bedroom and a shower room.

Further details on the property which is featured on the Zoopla website are available from 2roost on 0114 4884493.

The property at Calow Lane, Hasland comprises a four bedroom farmhouse and barn conversion annex which has one bedroom

1. Hasland farmhouse

The property at Calow Lane, Hasland comprises a four bedroom farmhouse and barn conversion annex which has one bedroom Photo: Zoopla

The house sits behind an electric gated entrance and has a driveway that offers off-road parking space for several vehicles.

2. Electric gates

The house sits behind an electric gated entrance and has a driveway that offers off-road parking space for several vehicles. Photo: Zoopla

The large and elegant lounge has a feature fireplace housing a log burner.

3. Lounge

The large and elegant lounge has a feature fireplace housing a log burner. Photo: Zoopla

Cosy up in front of a log burner.

4. Sitting room

Cosy up in front of a log burner. Photo: Zoopla

