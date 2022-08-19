Derbyshire property: Fairytale cottage surrounded by woodland has exceptional countryside views

The property on Dale Road, Matlock, which has a separate guesthouse, is surrounded by idyllic gardens and woodland.

Full of charm,the characterful cottage has exposed ceiling beams and a stone fireplace with log burning stove.

A breakfast kitchen, sitting room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom are contained within the cottage.

The guesthouse cabin has open-plan living dining kitchen, bedroom and a shower room.

On the market with a guide price of £325,000, both properties are currently used as holiday lets and will provide a source of income for their next owner if they so desire.

For those wishing to make this cottage their permanent home, the property is located close to Matlock town centre. Infant and junior schools are under a mile away.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website and its sale is being handled by Sally Botham Estates. For more details call 01629 347962

Kitchen The breakfast kitchen is of a good size and is fitted with a range of units that have wooden worktops with an inset Belfast sink.

Lounge Imagine cosying up in front of the log-burning stove on a cold winter's night in this characterful lounge. An open staircase rises to the bedrooms and bathroom.

Bedroom A lovely wooden door with latch adds to the charm of this double bedroom.

Bathroom The bath has an overhead shower.