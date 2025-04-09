Derbyshire property: Enjoy a great view of Bolsover Castle and own a piece of history by placing your offer for £425,000 Victorian house

This stunning Victorian house has an unrivalled view of Bolsover Castle and gives a prospective new owner the opportunity to own a piece of the town’s history.

Set on a generous 0.42-acre plot at Hill Top, Bolsover the property boasts part of the medieval intrenchment which circles the town.

A spokesperson for marketing agent Wilkins Vardy said: “This remarkable home, steeped in history and surrounded by natural beauty, presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a distinguished residence in a desirable location."

On sale for £425,000, the five-bedroom house is immediately available and there is no upward chain.

Four reception rooms, four double bedrooms and one single bedroom ensure ample accommodation for family and visitors.

There is an attached single garage and a large driveway providing off-road parking.

A lawned garden contains mature trees and shrubs.

There is a restricted covenant on the ancient intrenchment which means that no demolition, removal or repair of any part of the monument, or any alteration or addition to the monument can be carried out without prior approval.

The house is in a conservation area and is located just a stone's throw away from Bolsover town centre.

For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398852.

1. Lovely location

Bolsover Castle beyond the front garden.

2. Historic landmark

Bolsover Castle beyond the front garden. Photo: Zoopla

3. Get cooking!

4. Domestic duties

