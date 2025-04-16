The Grade II listed Church Farm at Dethick Lane, Dethick, near Matlock is on the market for £1.5million. A spokesperson for estate agent Fine & Country said: “While the main dwelling requires refurbishment, the site's overall potential (contingent upon obtaining necessary planning approvals) is the property's key attraction, complemented by its breathtaking scenery.”

Accommodation in the five-bedroom farmhouse includes two living rooms, a breakfast kitchen, a sizable pantry and a family bathroom.

The garden is primarily a lawn facing the front and offering unobstructed views. There is ample paved parking.

Some of the outbuildings are 300 to 400 years old. The largest is a stone barn spanning 4,600 sq ft across two levels and has high ceilings, historical architectural elements and exposed oak king truss beams. A connected former grain store adds another 1,000 sq ft.

There is a separate workshop, formerly a milking parlour built in 1947, which provides nearly 2,000 sq ft on a single level. This connects to an old dairy and a series of livestock and cart sheds. A 74ft x 27ft Dutch barn completes the outbuildings.

An additional two parcels of land – totalling 10.8 acres – are available through separate negotiation.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. Further details are available from Fine & Country, call 01332 220935.

