Derbyshire property: Detached farmhouse and outbuildings in Peak District countryside offer significant redevelopment potential

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:49 BST
A detached farmhouse and outbuildings dating back hundreds of years in the foothills of the Peak District offer a significant redevelopment prospect.

The Grade II listed Church Farm at Dethick Lane, Dethick, near Matlock is on the market for £1.5million. A spokesperson for estate agent Fine & Country said: “While the main dwelling requires refurbishment, the site's overall potential (contingent upon obtaining necessary planning approvals) is the property's key attraction, complemented by its breathtaking scenery.”

Accommodation in the five-bedroom farmhouse includes two living rooms, a breakfast kitchen, a sizable pantry and a family bathroom.

The garden is primarily a lawn facing the front and offering unobstructed views. There is ample paved parking.

Some of the outbuildings are 300 to 400 years old. The largest is a stone barn spanning 4,600 sq ft across two levels and has high ceilings, historical architectural elements and exposed oak king truss beams. A connected former grain store adds another 1,000 sq ft.

There is a separate workshop, formerly a milking parlour built in 1947, which provides nearly 2,000 sq ft on a single level. This connects to an old dairy and a series of livestock and cart sheds. A 74ft x 27ft Dutch barn completes the outbuildings.

An additional two parcels of land – totalling 10.8 acres – are available through separate negotiation.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. Further details are available from Fine & Country, call 01332 220935.

Church Farm at Dethick Lane, Matlock is on the market for £1.5million.

1. Up for sale

Church Farm at Dethick Lane, Matlock is on the market for £1.5million. Photo: Zoopla

Drone footage shows the range of outbuildings, to the right of the farmhouse, that will be included in the sale.

2. Extensive spread

Drone footage shows the range of outbuildings, to the right of the farmhouse, that will be included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla

The farmhouse with the 4,600 sq ft barn behind it and other outbuildings to its left.

3. Front view

The farmhouse with the 4,600 sq ft barn behind it and other outbuildings to its left. Photo: Zoopla

View this beautiful scenery from the front garden of the farmhouse.

4. Unobstructed view

View this beautiful scenery from the front garden of the farmhouse. Photo: Zoopla

