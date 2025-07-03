Derbyshire property: Charming stone-fronted four-bedroom home on the market for £240,000

The four-bedroom, three-storey property in Portland Street has its own side entrance and sits on a large plot in this idyllic conservation area setting.

The property boasts two generous reception rooms, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertaining.

The lounge is a spacious and bright reception room with a front-facing window, high ceilings and decorative coving. The room is finished with neutral décor, a central heating radiator, and fitted carpet.

Double doors lead into the sitting/dining room featuring high ceilings, a central heating radiator, neutral walls, and fitted carpet. A generously proportioned kitchen features dual-aspect windows to the side and rear, finished with granite worktops and a stylish porcelain double-bowl Welsh sink with a mixer tap.

The kitchen also features limestone tiled flooring throughout and space for a breakfast table and chairs.

The well-proportioned layout with neutral décor throughout includes four inviting bedrooms, ensuring plenty of room for family or guests. The master bedroom is a true highlight, featuring an en-suite bathroom with freestanding bath that adds a touch of luxury to your daily routine.

In addition, the modern, fully tiled family shower room is designed with both style and functionality in mind, making it ideal for busy mornings or unwinding after a long day. A convenient ground floor WC further enhances the practicality of this home.

Moving outside the rear garden offers split-level gravelled walkways with lawn and seating areas, creating a low-maintenance yet stylish outdoor space.

The garden is enclosed by fencing for privacy and has gated access to a parking area at the rear, which is approached via a private driveway. This property is not just a house; it is a welcoming space that promises comfort and convenience in a lovely community setting.

Whether you are looking for a family home or a place to entertain friends, this end terrace house on Portland Street is sure to meet your needs. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming residence your own.

For more information or to book a viewing contact Pinewood Property 01246 398189.

1 . Conservation area The property is situated in Portland Street in the charming village of Whitwell in a conservation area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kerb appeal Nestled on Portland Street in the charming village of Whitwell, Worksop, this delightful stone fronted end terrace house in a conservation area offers a perfect blend of comfort and modern living. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Welcome home The four bedroom three story property is packed with charm and space Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright This spacious and bright reception room has a front-facing window, high ceilings and decorative coving. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales