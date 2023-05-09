A spacious stone cottage that has three double bedrooms and a one-bedroom annex is set in extensive gardens and surrounded by countryside with far-reaching views to Riber Castle.

On the market for £725,000, the property at Bull Lane, Matlock, has character features throughout including exposed ceiling beams and a cast iron, claw foot slipper bath.

The accommodation includes a stunning fitted kitchen with pantry and utility room, a garden room among three reception rooms on the ground floor and a lounge/study with balcony on the first floor.

Beautifully maintained gardens contain lawns, paved and flagged terraces, a timber summerhouse and a shed. There is a large block paved driveway providing ample off-road parking at the front of the property.

The self-contained annex includes a lounge, kitchen, double bedroom and wet room, making it ideal accommodation for an elderly relative, a teenager looking to spread their wings or guests.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Express Estate Agency. For more details, call 0333 016 5458.

1 . Kitchen/diner Fitted storage cupboards are complemented with solid oak worktops incorporating a Belfast sink. A matching island unit offers a breakfast bar, work surface, cupboards and shelving. There is a gas range cooker with extractor hood over. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and wine rack. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Garden room With French doors opening on to the patio, this full-height room has ample space for a range of furniture. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Snug The snug contains original beams on the ceiling, a fireplace set within an exposed stone wall and stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room This characterful room has a multi-fuel log burner set on a stone hearth. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

