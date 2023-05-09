Derbyshire property: Characterful cottage with one-bed annex is on the market for £725,000
A spacious stone cottage that has three double bedrooms and a one-bedroom annex is set in extensive gardens and surrounded by countryside with far-reaching views to Riber Castle.
On the market for £725,000, the property at Bull Lane, Matlock, has character features throughout including exposed ceiling beams and a cast iron, claw foot slipper bath.
The accommodation includes a stunning fitted kitchen with pantry and utility room, a garden room among three reception rooms on the ground floor and a lounge/study with balcony on the first floor.
Beautifully maintained gardens contain lawns, paved and flagged terraces, a timber summerhouse and a shed. There is a large block paved driveway providing ample off-road parking at the front of the property.
The self-contained annex includes a lounge, kitchen, double bedroom and wet room, making it ideal accommodation for an elderly relative, a teenager looking to spread their wings or guests.
