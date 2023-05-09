News you can trust since 1855
The cottage on Bull Lane, Matlock, offers spacious accommodation and extensive gardens.

Derbyshire property: Characterful cottage with one-bed annex is on the market for £725,000

A spacious stone cottage that has three double bedrooms and a one-bedroom annex is set in extensive gardens and surrounded by countryside with far-reaching views to Riber Castle.

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th May 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:48 BST

On the market for £725,000, the property at Bull Lane, Matlock, has character features throughout including exposed ceiling beams and a cast iron, claw foot slipper bath.

The accommodation includes a stunning fitted kitchen with pantry and utility room, a garden room among three reception rooms on the ground floor and a lounge/study with balcony on the first floor.

Beautifully maintained gardens contain lawns, paved and flagged terraces, a timber summerhouse and a shed. There is a large block paved driveway providing ample off-road parking at the front of the property.

The self-contained annex includes a lounge, kitchen, double bedroom and wet room, making it ideal accommodation for an elderly relative, a teenager looking to spread their wings or guests.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Express Estate Agency. For more details, call 0333 016 5458.

Fitted storage cupboards are complemented with solid oak worktops incorporating a Belfast sink. A matching island unit offers a breakfast bar, work surface, cupboards and shelving. There is a gas range cooker with extractor hood over. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and wine rack.

1. Kitchen/diner

Fitted storage cupboards are complemented with solid oak worktops incorporating a Belfast sink. A matching island unit offers a breakfast bar, work surface, cupboards and shelving. There is a gas range cooker with extractor hood over. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and wine rack. Photo: Zoopla

With French doors opening on to the patio, this full-height room has ample space for a range of furniture.

2. Garden room

With French doors opening on to the patio, this full-height room has ample space for a range of furniture. Photo: Zoopla

The snug contains original beams on the ceiling, a fireplace set within an exposed stone wall and stairs leading to the first floor.

3. Snug

The snug contains original beams on the ceiling, a fireplace set within an exposed stone wall and stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

This characterful room has a multi-fuel log burner set on a stone hearth.

4. Sitting room

This characterful room has a multi-fuel log burner set on a stone hearth. Photo: Zoopla

