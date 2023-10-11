Derbyshire property: Character cottage with detached barn offers scope for further development
Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited for Churchfields Cottage that takes pride of place on a 0.43-acre plot on Church Street in Clowne.
The character property has exposed ceiling beams and boasts three reception rooms, a country kitchen, a conservatory and bathrooms on the ground and first floor.
The separate barn provides a double garage but could be converted into accommodation subject to planning approval.
Extensive gardens lie beyond the barn. There is a lawned garden at the front of the house and a gravelled driveway with ample off-road parking space.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. Call 01246 398460.