A three-bedroom barn conversion house and a detached barn with the potential to provide further accommodation are on the market.

Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited for Churchfields Cottage that takes pride of place on a 0.43-acre plot on Church Street in Clowne.

The character property has exposed ceiling beams and boasts three reception rooms, a country kitchen, a conservatory and bathrooms on the ground and first floor.

The separate barn provides a double garage but could be converted into accommodation subject to planning approval.

Extensive gardens lie beyond the barn. There is a lawned garden at the front of the house and a gravelled driveway with ample off-road parking space.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. Call 01246 398460.

The kitchen contains limed oak wall, drawer and base units with complementary granite work surfaces over. Integrated appliances include a fridge, microwave oven, electric oven and four-ring gas hob.

