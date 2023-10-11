News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire property: Character cottage with detached barn offers scope for further development

A three-bedroom barn conversion house and a detached barn with the potential to provide further accommodation are on the market.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST

Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited for Churchfields Cottage that takes pride of place on a 0.43-acre plot on Church Street in Clowne.

The character property has exposed ceiling beams and boasts three reception rooms, a country kitchen, a conservatory and bathrooms on the ground and first floor.

The separate barn provides a double garage but could be converted into accommodation subject to planning approval.

Extensive gardens lie beyond the barn. There is a lawned garden at the front of the house and a gravelled driveway with ample off-road parking space.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. Call 01246 398460.

The house with detached barn behind it is located on Church Street, Clowne.

1. Churchfields Cottage, Clowne

The house with detached barn behind it is located on Church Street, Clowne. Photo: Zoopla

The house has a freezer store/brick store to its side.

2. Front view

The house has a freezer store/brick store to its side. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen contains limed oak wall, drawer and base units with complementary granite work surfaces over. Integrated appliances include a fridge, microwave oven, electric oven and four-ring gas hob.

3. KItchen

The kitchen contains limed oak wall, drawer and base units with complementary granite work surfaces over. Integrated appliances include a fridge, microwave oven, electric oven and four-ring gas hob. Photo: Zoopla

Original oak beams are a feature of the dining room.

4. Dining room

Original oak beams are a feature of the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

