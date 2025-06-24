Derbyshire property: Beautifully restored farmhouse perfect for family living on the market for £850,000

Your dream home in Mansfield Road, Creswell, awaits – and it is perfectly suited for comfortable family living or a tranquil countryside retreat.

Meticulously renovated throughout, the property seamlessly blends original features - with contemporary finishes and spacious, light-filled interiors.

On the ground floor, you’ll find a versatile dining room ideal for family meals or entertaining guests followed by a charming living room centered around a cozy log burner.

The living room also features exposed beams and a front-facing window with external door leading to the side garden.

Moving through to a fully equipped modern kitchen featuring a large central island that provides ample workspace and storage. A side-facing window brings in natural light, while a rear external door offers convenient access to the garden.

Next door to the kitchen, a practical utility room adds convenience, while a guest WC and a separate hallway offer private access to the fifth bedroom, perfect for visitors or multi-generational living.

The ground floor also benefits from the hidden luxury of underfloor heating. Upstairs, four generously proportioned bedrooms provide ample space and comfort, with two boasting stylish ensuite bathrooms for added privacy.

A stunning five-piece family bathroom suite off the landing completes the upper level, designed with high-quality fittings and a spacious layout to serve the whole household. Outside, the farmhouse is set within expansive, beautifully maintained grounds that offer privacy and tranquility.

The large gated lawn provides a secure and generous space for outdoor activities, while the private driveway comfortably accommodates multiple vehicles. Surrounded by sweeping rural views in every direction, the property offers a peaceful setting—perfect for those seeking the serenity of country living. This exceptional farmhouse is a unique opportunity to own a character-filled home in a sought-after location, combining classic charm, modern amenities, and stunning natural surroundings.

To find out more contact BuckleyBrown on 01246 494473.

