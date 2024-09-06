Tucked away on a private driveway alongside Holy Cross Church in Morton, the house at Clayton Close has a gated entrance with intercom to six stylish, individual properties.
Offers of around £850,000 are invited for this lovely residence which marketing agent PurpleBricks describes as “a beautifully designed, bespoke five-bedroom detached property.”
The home has the wow factor from the moment you cross the threshold. The entrance hall is dominated by a magnificent curved limestone staircase.
An impressive kitchen has an island worktop, surrounded by anthracite and light oak units, and a further breakfast bar. There is an induction hob with built-in recycling exterior, a built-in oven and an additional oven/microwave among the appliances. The kitchen looks out over the garden to the fields beyond.
Both the dining area and sitting room have a brickwork wall that continues from the kitchen and bifold doors offering views of the flower garden.
The exceptionally spacious lounge has a log burner-efffect gas fire.
Underground heating on the ground floor is controlled by wi-fi connected wall mounted thermostats.
Four of the bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which is served by a dressing room with fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has marble tiles on the floor through to the ceiling.
An oak staircase leads up to the second floor where the master bedroom is air-conditioned and has bifold doors opening onto a balcony. There is a full bathroom suite and an air conditioned dressing room. An office/study on this floor has the potential to be a further bedroom, living area, cinema room or fitness area.
The property has an integral triple garage.
