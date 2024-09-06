The property has a triple garage with floor to ceiling storage and ample space to park three vehicles.placeholder image
The property has a triple garage with floor to ceiling storage and ample space to park three vehicles.

Derbyshire property: 'Beautifully designed, bespoke five-bedroom house' has views across open fields

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 21:40 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An outstanding home designed and built by its current owners enjoys views across open fields.

Tucked away on a private driveway alongside Holy Cross Church in Morton, the house at Clayton Close has a gated entrance with intercom to six stylish, individual properties.

Offers of around £850,000 are invited for this lovely residence which marketing agent PurpleBricks describes as “a beautifully designed, bespoke five-bedroom detached property.”

The home has the wow factor from the moment you cross the threshold. The entrance hall is dominated by a magnificent curved limestone staircase.

An impressive kitchen has an island worktop, surrounded by anthracite and light oak units, and a further breakfast bar. There is an induction hob with built-in recycling exterior, a built-in oven and an additional oven/microwave among the appliances. The kitchen looks out over the garden to the fields beyond.

Both the dining area and sitting room have a brickwork wall that continues from the kitchen and bifold doors offering views of the flower garden.

The exceptionally spacious lounge has a log burner-efffect gas fire.

Underground heating on the ground floor is controlled by wi-fi connected wall mounted thermostats.

Four of the bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which is served by a dressing room with fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom has marble tiles on the floor through to the ceiling.

An oak staircase leads up to the second floor where the master bedroom is air-conditioned and has bifold doors opening onto a balcony. There is a full bathroom suite and an air conditioned dressing room. An office/study on this floor has the potential to be a further bedroom, living area, cinema room or fitness area.

The property has an integral triple garage.

The kitchen has an impressive quartz island worktop with anthracite and light oak units surrounding it.

1. Clayton Close, Morton

The kitchen has an impressive quartz island worktop with anthracite and light oak units surrounding it. Photo: PurpleBricks

Photo Sales
Breakfast bar for casual dining in the open plan kitchen.

2. Clayton Close, Morton

Breakfast bar for casual dining in the open plan kitchen. Photo: PurpleBricks

Photo Sales
Natural light pours into the dining area and sitting room through bifold doors.

3. Clayton Close, Morton

Natural light pours into the dining area and sitting room through bifold doors. Photo: PurpleBricks

Photo Sales
A log burner effect gas fire provides a focal point in the exceptionally spacious lounge.

4. Clayton Close, Morton

A log burner effect gas fire provides a focal point in the exceptionally spacious lounge. Photo: PurpleBricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice