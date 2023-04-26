Derbyshire property: 18th century renovated cottage with amazing walled gardens is the cream of pretty homes
House-hunters seeking a special place to put down roots should look at this pretty property in north Derbyshire.
Clownefields was built in the mid 18th century and served as the original dairy worker’s cottage of Barlborough Farm.
Estate agent William H. Brown says: “This beautiful three bedroom cottage offers character and charm throughout and has been sympathetically refurbished to a design rarely seen, whilst standing in walled gardens created to offer a feel of bygone times.”
On the market for £600,000, the property features exposed brickwork, restored oak ceiling beams, hand-crafted timber doors and Victorian radiators with exposed pipe work.
A summer room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, family bathroom and ensuite are contained within the extended cottage. There is scope to extend the property further or convert the loft space to form additional accommodation (subject to planning permission).
The gardens are filled with hand built stone open fire places with working fires and walls that give the true feeling of ancient ruins as well as containing several sun terraces.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the property has a detached barn garage at the rear.
For more details, contact William H. Brown on 01246 494439.