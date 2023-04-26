House-hunters seeking a special place to put down roots should look at this pretty property in north Derbyshire.

Clownefields was built in the mid 18th century and served as the original dairy worker’s cottage of Barlborough Farm.

Estate agent William H. Brown says: “This beautiful three bedroom cottage offers character and charm throughout and has been sympathetically refurbished to a design rarely seen, whilst standing in walled gardens created to offer a feel of bygone times.”

On the market for £600,000, the property features exposed brickwork, restored oak ceiling beams, hand-crafted timber doors and Victorian radiators with exposed pipe work.

A summer room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, family bathroom and ensuite are contained within the extended cottage. There is scope to extend the property further or convert the loft space to form additional accommodation (subject to planning permission).

The gardens are filled with hand built stone open fire places with working fires and walls that give the true feeling of ancient ruins as well as containing several sun terraces.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property has a detached barn garage at the rear.

For more details, contact William H. Brown on 01246 494439.

1 . 0c966aed-32e4-413b-9156-d5f46b7e8c30 Clownefields was originally built as a dairy worker's cottage in 1751. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The entrance hall has a fireplace and is laid with limestone tile which extends throughout the ground floor accommodation. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Exposed ceiling beams and brickwork catch the eye in the kitchen which is fitted with storage units and an electric cooker with gas hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The dining room has original oak beams on the ceiling and French doors opening to the gardens. A multi-fuel burner sits in a brick fireplace with timber mantel over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

