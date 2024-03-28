Derbyshire property: 17 photos show £2m mansion on edge of Peak District with an entire-floor dressing room

A mansion sitting on the edge of the Peak District, with a guide price of £2,000,000, has hit the housing market.
It offers the "best of both worlds", sitting between Chesterfield and Sheffield in the semi-rural location of Holmesfield.
Estate agent Whitehornes say this is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
17 photos below show what the impressive 4,298 sq ft property has to offer.
The front of the property has a paved driveway and garage. Photo: Whitehornes
Called an 'orangery' by the estate agents, this area of the house has a skylight and views of the garden. Photo: Whitehornes
The lounge has exposed beams and wooden floors, giving it a cosy feel. Photo: Whitehornes
The kitchen and seating area are open-plan. Photo: Whitehornes