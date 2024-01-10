Derbyshire property: 12 photos show home with bar and two-tier garden in popular residential neighbourhood

This detached family property in Derbyshire includes two reception rooms, three bathrooms and its own bar room.

The four-bedroom family home with a bar, converted from a garage, is on the market with a guide price of £295,000.

The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Killamarsh, with a decorative concrete driveway and “low maintenance” garden to its exterior.

Estate agents Blundells say it is ideally placed for local shops, schools and amenities, as well as the local leisure centre and cricket club.

Rother Valley Country Park is on the doorstep, offering a host of leisure facilities and fishing ponds. Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Sheffield Supertram and superb local walks on the Pennine Trail are also part of the popularity of the area, along with easy access to Sheffield City Centre and the M1.

12 photos below show the home, which could be yours for less than £300,000.

1 . Lounge Double doors enter the front facing lounge which has laminate flooring and bay windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and has integrated appliances to include an electric hob, extractor fan, electric double oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room A separate dining room has laminate flooring and French style doors which lead out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bar The former garage has been converted to a bar, with heating, lighting, and a cosy and homely atmosphere for the owners and guests. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales