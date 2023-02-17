​Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

36 Paxton Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: Construction of a subterranean room with decking area above and erection of outbuilding for use as a salon.

32b Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, Staveley: Demolition of existing sun room and erection of single storey side exension.Siite Of former Markham Gauging Station, Markham Vale, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Discharge of biodiversity condition relating to construction of a new bridge crossing the River Doe Lea and construction of a greenway linking to former Markham colliery site from land east of the river.

15 Cavendish Street, Chesterfield: Retention of an installed ATM and associated panelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land off Station Road, Old Whittington: Compliance with a condition relating to the submission of method statement for Network Rail approval in connection with the demolition of seven buildings and erection of 12 new units with offices and car parking. Discharge of planning conditions.

The Bungalow, 2A Delves Close, Walton: Discharge of condition relating to declaration of site safety in connection with conversion and extension of existing garage to form new dwelling. Discharge of planning conditions.

18 Challands Way, Hasland: First floor extension over existing garage. Conditional permission.

86 Walton Road, Walton: Rear extension and decking. Conditional permission.

43 Orchards Way, Walton: Discharge of biodiversity condition relating to rear single storey kitchen extension. Discharge of planning conditions.61 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Single storey front and side extensions. Conditional permission.2a George Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension. Conditiona permission.

10 Station Road, Whittington Moor Chesterfield: Variation of opening hours to extend permissible hours for licensing activties from 10 am to 2.30am daily. Refused.36a Houldsworth Drive, Hady, Chesterfield: First floor bedroom over side garage. Conditional permission.Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:The Sitwell Arms, Main Road, Morton: Erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs to the front and side exterior of the building (affecting the setting of a listed building/conservation area).Barlow Village Hall, Millcross Lane, Barlow: Extension of main hall into existing storage area. Raising of existing wall between gables. Replacement of pitched roof between gables to flat with roof lantern. Addition of two large window openings on east elevation.

2 Peters Avenue, Clay Cross: Single storey extension to side and rear forming fitness room to rear and garage to side.2 Strettea Lane, Higham: New double garage and boundary treatments to existing dwelling.26 Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton: Single storey rear extension.Land 200 metres east of Woodview Hut Lane, Killamarsh: Stable block (affecting a public right of way).

4 Balmoral Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey front extension, two storey and single storey side extensions.Land to north-west of Ford Valley Farm, Ford Road, Marsh Lane: retention of, and resiting of, timber stables.56 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: First floor side extension above double garage.Latest planning applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Former Biwater site, Brassington Street, Clay Cross: Non-material amendment changes sought to the house types proposed on plots

303-304, 308, 310-313, 320, 328-329 and 335. Approved.Huntingdon, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of one detached house and three townhouses. Refused.

17 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Woodview Cottage, MIllcross Lane, Barlow: Second storey extension over ground floor to rear including balcony and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Matlock: Toilet block comprising disabled toilet, four u nisex toilets, two baby change units and a cleaners store. Conditionally approved.Telecommunications mast 34582, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Proposed 5G telecoms installation including removal of existing 15m tree mast and four cabinets. Installation of replacement 23.3m monopole supporting four antennae and three cabinets. Refused.