Derbyshire music festival raises £40,000 for local cancer charity

With the help of Harron Homes’ £3,000 contribution, the festival raised £40,000 for cancer charity Lauren’s Legacy, improving on last year’s whopping £36,000 at yet another sold-out event.

Lauren’s Legacy was established in memory of Lauren Elliot, the inspiration behind the Old Goats Grumble festival and a devoted attendee for many years.

Lauren tragically passed away due to cancer in June 2019, but her spirit continues to inspire the annual festival, which serves as a heart-warming tribute to her legacy of spreading joy and helping those in need.

4Z7A8023 Harron Homes employees and family attending the festival

Lauren was renowned for her imaginative cocktail creations, which she cheerfully served to her friends and fellow festival goers from her post at the festival bar.

When she wasn’t creating cocktails and enjoying her love of music, Lauren dedicated herself to fundraising for those in need, which led to her raising over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

By raising funds via donations and events such as the Old Goats Grumble festival, Lauren’s Legacy continues Lauren’s mission in fulfilling the wishes of those teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment.

These wishes encompass a range of experiences, from a memorable family holiday to coveted concert tickets or seats at a major sporting event.

In fact, Lauren’s Legacy has now acquired a deluxe holiday home at Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park in the Peak District, allowing families going through cancer treatment a chance to have a free stay for long weekends.

This year the festival provided entertainment for every age, from inflatables for the kids to a variety of local and international bands including exciting acts like Paper Jam and Ultrabeat as well as tribute band Foo Fighters GB, and of course a selection of beers and ciders from the best brewers and producers the UK has to offer.

The festival took place in Denby, just a short drive from Harron Homes' Shipley Lakeside development, which boasts an array of elegant four-bedroom homes nestled amidst a picturesque lakeside backdrop.

Kurt Elliott, President of the League of Zeal motorcycle club and one of the organisers of the Old Goats Grumble, said “It was brilliant to see such a great turnout yet again.

"This is the ninth Old Goats Grumble now and we’re so glad to be able to hold such events year after year. We couldn’t host events of this scale or raise this much money without the support of local businesses, so we’re incredibly grateful for Harron Homes’ continued contribution to Old Goats Grumble.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, added: “We were delighted to sponsor the Old Goats Grumble festival for the third year running.

"I was glad to see several of our own employees attended to support Lauren’s Legacy and they had a fantastic weekend!”

