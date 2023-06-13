The emerging community will bring a wide range of two to five bedroom homes suitable for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers looking to step on to the property ladder, in addition to young professionals and growing families in search of more space.

Recently unveiled at the development are the Holden style home, which is a four bedroom detached property with an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Open-plan living is becoming increasingly popular amongst house hunters. Not only does it make homes brighter and airier, but it has been proven to bring people together, by creating multi-functional living spaces.

The show home at Bluebell Meadows is now open

Also now available to view is the five bedroom Henley style home, which offers four impressive double bedrooms, and a single bedroom that can make for a perfect home study. Residents will benefit from a bright, open-plan kitchen, a spacious living room, and separate dining and utility rooms.

Both the kitchen and living room feature French doors that fill the rooms with natural light, and lead to the garden.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Bluebell Meadows.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already received a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to enjoy the greater choice of properties available.”

Bluebell Meadows is located in Inkersall, on the edge of Staveley. Here, residents will benefit from a blend of rural living whilst being well-connected to surrounding towns and cities.

There is a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep of the development, including shops, pubs and restaurants, as well as Poolsbrook County Park, which is a short walk away. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

There are a number of offers available on selected homes at Bluebell Meadows, including savings worth up to £37,000.

Those looking for help selling their current home can benefit from the Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, which sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer of a customer’s existing property. If David Wilson Homes sells the house for more than the agreed offer, the customer will receive any profit made.

To find out more about Bluebell Meadows, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 03301 735 532.