Derbyshire housebuilder shares her tips and advice for women in construction

30-year-old Gabriella Iandico, from Burton-on-Trent, is currently working as an Assistant Site Manager for Redrow East Midlands, and is keen to inspire more women and girls to pursue a career in construction.

Currently overseeing the build of one of the region’s most popular developments in Castle Donington, Foxbridge Manor, Gabriella first entered the housebuilding industry with a different housebuilder in 2013 in an admin-based role, before deciding her true passion lay in a more hands-on role.

Gabriella said: “I was initially attracted to a job in construction because of the shortage of women in the industry – I’d read numerous articles explaining about the need for equality, and I wanted to make a difference.

“I began in admin support, but quickly realised this wasn’t where I wanted to be, so when a trainee manager position became available, I jumped at the chance! It’s such a rewarding career – no day is the same and I love knowing I’ve made a customer happy and helped them find their dream home.”

Eager to get all the training she could, Gabriella completed her Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Construction and the Built Environment, before undertaking a Level 6 Construction Management course.

Commenting on her experience as a woman entering the industry, Gabriella said: “It was definitely challenging at first, as the industry is so male-dominated, but it was a great opportunity, and I learned a lot – being strong-minded is definitely a key quality to have!

“I’ve worked in housebuilding for over a decade now and, while we still have a long way to go, I’ve witnessed some incredibly positive changes for women in the industry – there are uniforms made specifically for us now and there’s even a ‘women in construction’ day which is great.

“I hope that I can continue to inspire other women to pursue a career in construction as I progress to Site Manager – my biggest piece of advice would be that there’s no such thing as a silly question, everyone has to start somewhere, and your team is there to offer support.”

Michael Coker, Managing Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow East Midlands, we’re passionate about nurturing talent and promoting equality and diversity within the industry.

“Gabriella is a hugely valuable member of the team and a true inspiration to us all and especially to other women considering a career in construction – the team wouldn’t be the same without her!

“We pride ourselves on our high-quality homes, and this starts with the team who build them – if you’ve been inspired by Gabriella’s story or want to find out more about the careers we have available, we’d encourage you to get in touch!”