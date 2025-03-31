Derbyshire housebuilder reveals unique conversions steeped in history

Just three unique homes have been created within an original stone structure named ‘The Factory Shops’ at the scenic Woodland Heights development in Derbyshire.

In a stunning transformation project involving specialist consultants and craftmanship, the local builder is now taking viewings and reservations on this final release of homes ahead of their official completion.

When Peter James Homes acquired the Derbyshire site for development, they inherited two original buildings.

Designing their brand-new two to five-bedroom homes to marry into the street scene and complement the character of the two existing century old stone buildings, the site soon proved to be a popular addition to the local builder’s portfolio.

The first building, The Stevenson, named in honour of the former land owner, was converted into two three-storey homes and quickly sold due to their unique character and appeal.

Now, the second and final original building is nearing completion having undergone a similar restoration process and is now available to view.

Oozing with character, the building now named The Factory Shops was once part of the Cromford Canal network’s portfolio of buildings. It later became the factory shop for the Stevensons and will now continue its journey as stylish new character homes.

Tom Anderson, senior site manager, said: “When we inherited The Factory Shops, we could see the historic value and character of the building. However, it was heavily dilapidated with holes in the roof.

“There was a protection order in place due to its historical significance to the site and so it was important that we not only complied with these restrictions but also retained its integrity and character while creating homes that reflected the needs of modern home buyers.”

Drawing in specialist tanking and engineering consultants, the developer began piecing the building back together.

The first job was to excavate the ground floor.

Tom said: “In order to create perfect living spaces, we needed to create more headroom.”

Once this was done, a specialist tanking company was engaged to install internal drainage and a waterproof system.

The building is adjacent to the Bullbridge Hill Main Road, so it was essential that it was underpinned before any further work was carried out.

A specialist stone restoration company was then brought in to remediate the stonework, new roof structures and a new slate roof were added, and new windows installed.

Work continued at the site as Peter James Homes upgraded the underground culvert which passed at the rear of the building before heading down to the river Amber.

Now that the structural side of the building work was complete, and the building watertight, the builder turned to the internal restoration and fit out.

All new electrics were installed while modern kitchens and bathrooms were then fitted.

A traditional style of kitchen has been used to reflect the exterior character of the building.

Tom said: “What we have created is a new build house within the envelope of a traditional building.”

He added: “We brought new life and a new community to the area, complementing and improving what was already here and I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved.”

Having carefully preserved the exterior character of the building, the local builder has blended all the attributes of a new home in terms of being low maintenance, alongside modern fittings and fixtures to create three perfect properties.

The converted building now provides two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom home.

Kerri Bywater, new homes area partner at Bagshaws Residential, said: “Meticulous restoration has breathed new life into weathered walls, preserving the rustic charm while introducing modern comforts. Sunlight dances through restored windows, country kitchens and luxurious bathrooms harmonize contemporary elegance with heritage aesthetics.”

These traditional properties also have private gardens.

MaryClaire Morgan, customer care and sales manager, said: “As work at this development draws to a close, this release is the final part of the jigsaw creating the perfect balance of homes in this beautiful location.”

However, as the dream of owning a ‘ready to move into’, traditional Derbyshire stone property takes another step forward for house hunters, the developer warns that interest is already very high in The Factory Shops and they may not be available for very long.

MaryClaire Morgan said: “We are now allowing viewing to take place on this stunning restoration project.

“Each of these charming and unique homes is truly one of a kind and as such, interest is high. We would, therefore, advise interested home buyers to view and reserve as soon as possible”.

Prices start from £300,000.

Each of the three homes within the original stone Factory Shops building has been lovingly restored and offers its own unique qualities. Finished to the highest of standards, each has a 10-year structural warranty.