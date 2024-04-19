Derbyshire housebuilder on the hunt for ‘Archi-tot’ to design future homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redrow East Midlands, currently building at Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, and The Nook, in Etwall, is calling on youngsters across Derbyshire to design a house suitable for 2074 – fifty years from now.

The newly created role comes as Redrow looks ahead to the next fifty years of housebuilding after celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

From wallpaper that changes depending on your mood, to a fridge that restocks automatically, or a bathroom that cleans itself, the design must suit the needs of an ultra-modern family life, while being energy efficient and built sustainably.

Four-to sixteen-year-olds from across the region can apply for the role by visiting redrow.co.uk/news-and-inspiration/news/national/design-our-future-homes and submitting a ‘house of the future’ design.

As well as a prize of £100, the winning Archi-tot’s school or college will also receive £150 in artwork vouchers. The winner will also see their design planted in a time capsule in the ground at their nearest Redrow development, ready to be unearthed fifty years from now.

Imaginative youngsters across the region have until midnight on Friday 17 May to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Redrow East Midlands’ Archi-tot of the future.

The winner will join other successful Archi-tots chosen by other Redrow regions across the UK, with one overall winner to be announced later this year.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “In our 50th year of housebuilding, we’re looking to the future by calling on Derbyshire’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.

"From convertible roofs for those hot summer nights, to self-tinting windows and robot gardeners who mow the lawn, we’re looking for the most adventurous and ambitious designs

“Here at Redrow East Midlands, we’re committed to bringing young people into the construction sector and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

“What better way to celebrate the creative talent of local youngsters and showcase the wonderful imagination and creative abilities of the next generation? Who knows, we could even put in a good word for the winner to become one of our new apprentices where they might find themselves building their design in years to come!”

With a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes available across Derbyshire, Hackwood Grange, Foxbridge Manor and The Nook, are the perfect option for families and right-sizers.

Homes are from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection and boast traditional 1930s charm combined with high-spec interiors, and fantastic commuter links to Derby and further afield.