Derbyshire housebuilder and mortgage experts boost first-time buyer confidence

Barratt Homes has teamed up with Acumen Mortgages to bring essential insights to first-time buyers in Derbyshire, with a spotlight on affordability changes and market innovation in 2025.

With just a few final homes available for new buyers at its Midshires Meadow development in High Peak, the five-star housebuilder, in collaboration with Acumen Mortgages, is working to break down the home buying process and provide tailored guidance on securing a mortgage.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We continue to support individuals and families on their journey to homeownership by offering direct access to Independent Mortgage Advisers. In partnership with Acumen, we are sharing practical advice and new updates to help our customers make informed decisions when buying a home.”

With the Bank of England having recently reduced the base rate to the lowest it has been in over two years, recent changes in the mortgage landscape have prompted fresh opportunities, especially for first-time buyers and those purchasing energy-efficient, brand-new homes.

BM - An external view of the Hale and Tamerton show homes at Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow

Gemma Perry, Operations Director at Acumen, has worked with customers from a range of backgrounds and circumstances. She said: “Over the past year, affordability has improved significantly. Some lenders are now offering up to six times a buyer's income, and even up to seven times in long-term fixed deals — particularly for first-time buyers and those purchasing energy-efficient A or B-rated homes.

“Lenders are taking a more pragmatic approach, recognising that brand-new properties are generally cheaper to run, which can free up more monthly income to allocate towards a mortgage.”

Trends in Borrower and Lender Behaviour

Borrower behaviour remains largely stable, with those in a position to buy continuing to do so. However, Gemma noted:

BM - 4Ltph8o4 - The Haltwhistle style home at Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow development

“We have seen occasional dips in activity tied to wider economic events, but these have been short-lived. The more significant challenge remains the shortage of housing stock – it's estimated that 2.2 million first-time buyers are currently locked out of the market.

“We have seen substantial regulatory shifts aimed at cutting red tape and boosting innovation, especially in the new homes sector. Lenders are now prioritising support for brand-new homes, creating more exclusive products, expanding teams, and working more closely with builders and brokers.”

Supportive Schemes and Smart Lending Options

A growing number of lenders are offering enhanced affordability schemes, as well as an increase in products like Shared Ownership, Own New, and Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) mortgages, and longer terms stretching up to age 99.

BM - 003 - Street scenes from Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow development

Gemma said: “These higher income multiples function like regular mortgages, but buyers must be realistic. Just because a lender approves a larger loan doesn’t mean it’s affordable for every lifestyle.

“We encourage clients to complete full budget planners that include day-to-day living, social spending, and even future plans like holidays or family expansion.”

Tailored Advice is Key

Gemma’s final advice is to ignore hearsay and focus on expert guidance. She continued: “Everyone’s journey is different. Buyers should consider their life plans — will this be a short-term home or their forever space? Are they planning a family, a career change, or early retirement? These factors should guide the mortgage product that’s right for them.”

Together, Barratt Homes and Acumen Mortgages are continuing to break down barriers, challenge outdated myths, and empower first-time buyers with the knowledge and tools to make confident decisions.