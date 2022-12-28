Sit down for dinner in the new year with the whole family in a beautiful home at Heathfield Nook in Buxton

The result was released by Barratts Homes after 2,012 people replied to an online survey, some of whom were homeowners (including first time buyers), downsizers, employed and/or commuted to work.

The cost of living crisis has resulted in extended families looking to get together for celebratory meals in one house over the festive season, with a third of people planning to spend less on alcohol and food, according to the UK Future Consumer Index.

Michaela Lancaster, sales director of Barratts Homes Manchester, said: “Whether you’re a homebird or not, it’s always lovely to be with family on special occasions. Finding a home close to relatives, or at least being within comfortable reach of loved ones, is a great solution.”