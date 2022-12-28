Derbyshire homebuyers show the importance of living near family
A survey conducted by a leading housebuilder has revealed that 71% of people in Derbyshire said that it’s important to live close to family,
The result was released by Barratts Homes after 2,012 people replied to an online survey, some of whom were homeowners (including first time buyers), downsizers, employed and/or commuted to work.
The cost of living crisis has resulted in extended families looking to get together for celebratory meals in one house over the festive season, with a third of people planning to spend less on alcohol and food, according to the UK Future Consumer Index.
Michaela Lancaster, sales director of Barratts Homes Manchester, said: “Whether you’re a homebird or not, it’s always lovely to be with family on special occasions. Finding a home close to relatives, or at least being within comfortable reach of loved ones, is a great solution.”
Barratt Homes currently has a variety of properties available at Heathfield Nook and High Peak Meadow in Buxton and Midshires Meadow in Whaley Bridge. For more details, call 033 3355 8474.