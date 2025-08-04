Derbyshire homebuilder unveils brand-new development in Ashbourne

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has recently opened the doors to a brand-new housing development in Ashbourne.

Positioned on a former RAF airfield, the housebuilder’s Ashbourne Airfield development currently offers a selection of four and five bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with nods to the site’s history. At the centre of the development is the original runway, which has been preserved and transformed into landscaped green space.

The upcoming community will grow to provide a wider range of two to five bedroom homes designed to suit a variety of buyers – from first-time homeowners and downsizers to growing families.

Nestled within the picturesque Derbyshire Dales, David Wilson Homes will deliver 140 traditional village-style homes at the development with the latest energy-efficient features, blending historical charm with modern convenience.

A CGI street scene at Ashbourne Airfield

The developer officially launched the release of its first properties at the site on Saturday, July 12, showcasing a variety of house styles – including the four-bedroom Avondale and Holden properties, as well as a five bedroom Emerson home.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our newest development in Derbyshire, which has already generated a great deal of interest.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship in every detail of this development, and we’re excited to welcome individuals and families looking for a modern community in a fantastic location to call home.”

Located on Harrison Way, the development offers a peaceful lifestyle while remaining within easy reach of Ashbourne’s shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities. Excellent road connections provide convenient access to nearby towns such as Matlock, Bakewell, and Derby.

Ashbourne itself boasts a variety of local amenities, including schools, parks, and shops, making it an ideal choice for families. With its blend of countryside charm and close proximity to larger towns, Ashbourne Airfield presents an appealing option for those looking for a balanced lifestyle.

For more information about the homes available, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.