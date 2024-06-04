Derbyshire Homebuilder Shines Spotlight on Popular Family Home
As the weather gets warmer, the Ingleby home starting from £314,995, offers the exciting opportunity for buyers to be settled into their brand-new home in time for a summer of fun.
The leading housing developer is offering property seekers the chance to secure up to £15,000 cashback on selected Ingleby homes, as well as an upgraded kitchen package worth £4,000.
With a spacious downstairs layout, the Ingleby hosts a large open-plan kitchen and dining area completed with French doors leading onto south-facing garden, creating the perfect space for entertaining this summer. Home buyers can also enjoy a relaxing in their bright and airy lounge.
Upstairs boasts two generous double bedrooms with an en suite connected to the main bedroom, as well as two additional single bedrooms that offer the opportunity for property buyers to adapt their space to suit their needs, such as including a home office.
Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Ingleby style home is proving popular amongst growing families and Drakelow Park is fast becoming a thriving community.
“The selection of homes available include a wide range of incentives for house hunters, and we invite any prospective buyers to visit this development to find out more about our purchasing schemes and how they can save more when securing their new home.”
For existing homeowners, David Wilson Homes is offering a variety of homes under their Part Exchange scheme, which enables customers to bypass the traditional selling process and allow the homebuilder to handle the valuation and marketing of the existing property and removes the possibility of being caught in a housing chain.
Located off Walton Road in Drakelow, Drakelow Park offers a variety of three and four bedroom homes in the picturesque village of Drakelow that provides residents with an abundance of amenities on their doorstep whilst keeping the popular towns of Burton, Lichfield and Tamworth a short drive away for commuters.
