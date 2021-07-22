Derbyshire families are urged to hunt out their oldest working Morphy Richards appliance for a chance to win new products

Morphy Richards iron from the Seventies.

If so, you could win a range of new appliances and have your trusty piece of household equipment added to a museum collection.

Andreas Fredriksson, category director home at Morphy Richards, said: “During our 85-year history we’ve created thousands of ground-breaking products which have stood the test of time. To celebrate that history we’re asking people across Derbyshire to rummage around their kitchens and cupboards – or ask their grandparents and relatives to – to help us track down the oldest working Morphy Richards appliance.

"Whether it’s a trusty old reliable Morphy Richards iron that’s been used for years or a family heirloom that’s been carefully kept in the attic and needs dusting down, we want to hear from you so we can preserve these products and showcase a key part of our Morphy Richards history.”

Those who share their antique finds with Morphy Richards on social media will be in with a chance of winning new products from the company.

The winner may also see their old appliance added to the Science Museum Group Collection as an example of technological innovation in the home.

To submit your entry, upload your photos and tag @loveyourmorphy on Twitter, or @morphyrichardsuk on Instagram and Facebook before August 15, 2021, using the hashtag #Morphy85.