Derbyshire estate agency launched to help keep tenants in their homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An estate agency has launched in Derbyshire with one of its aims being to reduce avoidable homelessness.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estate agency has launched in Derbyshire with one of its aims being to reduce avoidable homelessness. Amanda Jarvis-Doyle has spent more than 10 years working in property, either in investment and development or as an estate agent for other firms.

Now she has launched her own business, Sabel and Co, which she says will focus on an area she feels passionate about. “I’ve sold a lot of properties that were let out and the tenants were in situ,” said Amanda, who will run the online agency with business partner Elly Goodson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Estate agents often prefer to sell empty properties as it’s a simpler process, so the tenants are forced out of their homes, and some end up sofa-surfing or in temporary accommodation.

Amanda Jarvis-Doyle at the launch of the new estate agents

“In some cases, there is no need for that.”

Amanda, who is also director of Stepping Stones (Derby) Limited, an organisation which previously worked with charities to house clients who would otherwise be homeless, aims to use her extensive knowledge of the buy-to-let market in Derbyshire.

She will work by matching sellers with buyers who are happy for tenants to be in place, and she acts as the intermediary along the way. “It benefits everyone,” said Amanda. “During a sale where the tenant has to move out, the relationship between landlord and tenant often breaks down, causing problems for both parties.

“I get to be the good guy, going in, working to keep the tenant in their home, ensuring the buyer gets a property which is already securing an income, and the seller receives the price they are happy with.” Amanda, from Duffield, expects there to be a potential surge in the number of homes being sold from underneath tenants as landlords look to sell properties before changes to eviction rules are brought in through the Renters Rights Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one yet knows exactly what the impact of these laws will be, but some landlords who may have rented out a second home are concerned it could make it more difficult to evict tenants,” said Amanda.

She believes that bill, combined with tax credit changes introduced in 2020 which reduced the amount of income landlords could offset against their tax, means there will be a lot of landlords wanting to dispose of their second homes. Sabel & Co covers the Amber Valley, Erewash and Derby North areas, with these being the locations Amanda has a wealth of knowledge in. She previously worked at an estate agency in Amber Valley and looks after many property investments in that area.

She also wants to give people a different experience of the buying and selling process, using an app which allows all parties to get real time updates about their properties.

“We want to be completely transparent during the whole process,” said Amanda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We use our app so that if a viewing takes place, if we receive a call of interest, or someone makes an offer, we log that the moment it happens and that goes straight onto the portal so the vendor can see what interest there has been and what we have done.”

Amanda launched the business at The Patten Makers Arms in Duffield on Thursday, September 19 accompanied by around 30 guests, including previous clients.

She said: “The evening was well attended and received, we had a great response, particularly to the bespoke service being offered to landlords needing or wanting to sell their properties.

“Many feel that they don’t really want to disrupt their tenants as quite a few have been in their homes for years and have been great tenants, but they have previously been advised to evict the tenants in order to get the best price for the house.”