These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

34 Hillside Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: Pollard one ash tree down to good wood due to squirrel damage.

3 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Two storey and single storey rear extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34 Greenways, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension (sunroom).

Applications for planning permission must be approved by local authorities before building work can begin.

82 Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe: Two storey rear extension to create kitchen, living space with bedroom over and front porch.

71 Grangewood Road, Birdholme: Shop signage.

1 New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from a six bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) to an eight bedroom HMO.

8 Wentworth Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing residential house to children's care home for three children with external alteration to the property and widening of the existing driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

65 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the front elevation.

218A Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Demolition of front extension and external alterations to the building.

Land adjacent to Brimington Club, High Street, Brimington: Residential development of two and three storey blocks, containing two bedroom apartments, along with on-site parking and landscaped areas.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

58 Hulford Street, Chesterfield: Proposed loft conversion with front dormer window. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carpet Right, Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield: Installation of one new display window to front elevation of existing retail unit. Conditional permission.

11 Amesbury Close, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and new side window on existing side elevation. Conditional permission.

2 Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Two car wash bay canopy to replace single canopy and 1.8m screen fence to external plant. Conditional permission.

65-67 Low Pavement: Retrospective listed building consent for replacement signage at the front of the buildings. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staveley Works, Works Road, Hollingwood: Siting of relocatable buildings and storage container in association with temporary use of site for storage of manufactured goods. Conditional permission.

5 Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Enclose the perimeter of the front garden with railings to match the existing external railings. Conditional permission.

32 Roecar Close, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a self-build detached house. Conditional permission.

23 Dale Bank Crescent, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Erection of two storey extension to side elevation and associated works to property. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: New shopfront and canopy, and extraction system with chimney to the rear. Conditional permission.

Land off Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Outline planning application all matters reserved except for access for up to 500 dwellings, local centre (hot food takeaway and public house/restaurant uses), land reserved for one primary school, two primary vehicular accesses into the site from Dunston Road and Dunston Lane via the Skylarks residential development, together with provision of landscaping, public open space, walking and cycling links and the reinstatement of the former cricket pitch and facilities with vehicular access from Dunston Road. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

3 Thornton Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Roof lift with rear dormer loft conversion with roof windows to the front.

27 Ullswater Drive, Dronfield: Two storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Bridge Street, New Tupton, near Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

13 Park Avenue, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension with flat roof and lantern and replacement of existing pitched roof with flat roof and lantern.

151 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and associated works.

101 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Single storey rear extension.

Covered reservoir, Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Prune ash and cherry trees and hedgerow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing porch, construction of new porch and internal alterations.

77 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single storey rear extension (modification of existing extension built without permission) and rear dormer loft conversion.

The Cottage, Belper Road, Shirland: Conversion of existing garage to habitable space.

Cordwell Barn, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing barn and erection of one single storey dwelling with attached garage, parking and amenity areas, and a private drainage system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34 Redwood Avenue, Killamarsh: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions.

Land adjacent west side of Jubilee Cottages, Dark Lane, Calow: Change of use of land for the siting of two static prefabricated homes (part retrospective).

Clay Cross Town FC, Mill Lane, Old Tupton: New single storey unit to house football changing rooms and spectator toilets.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eckington Youth Centre, School Street, Application to raise canopy of nine trees to 2.5m clearance above ground level. Conditionally approved.

3 Telmere Lodge, Mansfield Road, Hasland: Single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

High Moor Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing extensions and alteration to roof to provide level first floor space. Conditionally approved.

The Old School, College Road, Spinkhill: Prune four beech trees. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

178 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey extension to garage. Conditionally approved.

The Beeches, Sutton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: Construction of new detached bungalow with rooms in the roof with detached double garage and extension of existing bungalow to form pitched roof over side extension, rear dormers and rooms in the roof. Conditionally approved.

Quarry Stables, Quarry Hill, Troway, Marsh Lane: Conversion from existing stables/workshop to one self-build dwelling for own use. Refused.

Leicester Villa Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Erection of oak framed garage with first floor home office and gym. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Barn, High Street, Tibshelf: Reduce the height of one tree by three to four metres and reduce the height and spread by up to three metres of a second tree.

26 Low Common, Barlborough: Single storey extension to the front.

Land to the south of Lyndale, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Retention of vehicular access including hard standing and gate posts.

Former Stubbin Wood Special School And Nursery, Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction: Single storey nursery building for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) with external play areas, covered walkways and associated parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Ellesmere Villas, Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Demolition of existing single storey extension, construction of new single storey rear extension, insertion of new first floor window to rear elevation, and amendment of ground floor window to form new door to rear elevation.

1 Wheatsheaf Mews, High Street, Tibshelf: Removal of sash window and installation of timber door.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Oxpasture Cottage, Oxpasture Lane, Elmton: Domestic extension to form porch. Granted conditionally.

41 St Thomas Close, Tibshelf: Demolition of rear single storey amenity store/coal shed and replace with a single and two storey flat roof rear extension. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Cornfield Avenue, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Use of property as a residential children’s home for two children. Certified lawful.

51 Pattison Street, Shuttlewood: Conversion of house into children’s home. Granted conditionally.

Land adjacent 123 Charlesworth Street, Carr Vale: Siting of static caravan as annex to existing dwelling. Refused.