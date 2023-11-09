Derbyshire developer’s event set to help homebuyers this weekend

David Wilson Homes is hosting an event in Drakelow this weekend (Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November) to help property seekers take their first or next step on the homebuying journey.

The event has been designed to give house-hunters a comprehensive insight into the properties and moving schemes on offer to help them on their way to finding a dream home.

On Marley Way in Drakelow at its Drakelow Park development, David Wilson Homes is set to host a ‘Let’s get you moving’ event, with the help of referral agent Abode.

The David Wilson Homes team will be on hand to help homebuyers find the best property and offers for them, while answering any questions across the two days. Representatives from Abode will also be present to provide on-site valuations to speed up the journey to a new home.

A typical street scene at Drakelow Park in Drakelow

This event on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November will provide would-be buyers with an insight into the brand new community, which currently has a selection of three and four bedroom properties available with prices starting from £299,995.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “These events are the perfect opportunity for anybody looking to take tours of the new homes we have available and find out what offers are available to them.

“Our Sales Advisers will be ready to answer any questions visitors may have, and can provide more information on schemes, offers, and details on the moving process to help homebuyers advance on the property ladder.”

Key Workers can secure a new home at Drakelow Park with a boost of up to £16,000, thanks to David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution.

The kitchen and dining area in one of David Wilson Homes' properties at Drakelow Par

For anyone with a property to sell, the leading developer can take the hassle away from its customers via its Part Exchange scheme, which is a useful tool for those looking to progress on the property ladder.

Drakelow is the perfect location given its historical village setting and close proximity to Burton-on-Trent, which is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, a multi-screen cinema and the popular Branston Golf and Country Club.

For working professionals, major towns and cities such as Burton, Derby and Lichfield are just a short journey away via the A48, A511 and A444.

For more information on the developments or to find out more about the properties available, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.