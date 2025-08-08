Derbyshire cottage among England's standout 13 small but mighty properties on the market right now

The quaint Grade II listed cottage at Short Row, Belper features in a round-up of the nation’s tiny homes, compiled by the property website Zoopla.
It boasts a cute lounge, a traditional kitchen and a ground floor cloakroom, with a bedroom and en-suite shower room upstairs.
A courtyard garden planted with flowers at the back of the cottage provides a perfect place for afternoon tea.
The property is on the market for £180,000 with Burchell-Edwards in Belper. Call 01773 420934.
1. Prime location
The cottage is on Short Row in Belper town centre. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cosy room
The lounge has an old brick fireplace that houses a gas log burner and there are exposed beams to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla
3. Compact kitchen
The kitchen has an oak breakfast bar, a white ceramic sink set in an oak worksurface, an electric oven and a four ring gas hob with extractor over. There are handmade tiled splashbacks and porcelain tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla
4. Going up...
An open staircase leads from the lounge to the first floor bedroom and shower room. Photo: Zoopla
