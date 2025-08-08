Derbyshire cottage among England's standout 13 small but mighty properties on the market right now

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
A one-bedroom cottage in a Derbyshire town centre is named among 13 of the small but mighty properties in England currently on the market.

The quaint Grade II listed cottage at Short Row, Belper features in a round-up of the nation’s tiny homes, compiled by the property website Zoopla.

It boasts a cute lounge, a traditional kitchen and a ground floor cloakroom, with a bedroom and en-suite shower room upstairs.

A courtyard garden planted with flowers at the back of the cottage provides a perfect place for afternoon tea.

The property is on the market for £180,000 with Burchell-Edwards in Belper. Call 01773 420934.

The cottage is on Short Row in Belper town centre.

1. Prime location

The cottage is on Short Row in Belper town centre. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge has an old brick fireplace that houses a gas log burner and there are exposed beams to the ceiling.

2. Cosy room

The lounge has an old brick fireplace that houses a gas log burner and there are exposed beams to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen has an oak breakfast bar, a white ceramic sink set in an oak worksurface, an electric oven and a four ring gas hob with extractor over. There are handmade tiled splashbacks and porcelain tiled flooring.

3. Compact kitchen

The kitchen has an oak breakfast bar, a white ceramic sink set in an oak worksurface, an electric oven and a four ring gas hob with extractor over. There are handmade tiled splashbacks and porcelain tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An open staircase leads from the lounge to the first floor bedroom and shower room.

4. Going up...

An open staircase leads from the lounge to the first floor bedroom and shower room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireEnglandBelperGrade IIZoopla
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice