Demolitions, extensions and new business centre - latest north Derbyshire planning applications

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

St Peter and St Paul School, Hady, Chesterfield: Fell a dead sycamore tree which is leaning into Hady Hill.

Seymour Link Road, Woodthorpe, Shuttlewood: Marketing board to advertise the consented industrial development at land lying to the west of Woodthorpe Road, Shuttlewood, and the land on the south side of Bolsover Road, Woodthorpe, at strip of land south-east of unit 2 Seymour Link Road.

68 Mansfield Road, Hasland: SIngle storey rear extension.

Barns and land on the south-west end of Gill Lane, Grassmoor: Prior approval application for the change of use of existing agricultural building to provide one dwelling.

32 Kent Street, Hasland: Single storey rear extension.

17 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of first floor to residential flat with side access door and sun tubes to the front elevation.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

343 Newbold Road, Chesterfield: Urgent removal of ash tree due to velvet fungus and die back, tree poses danger due to risk of collapse into highway. Conditional permission.

14 Endowood Road, Somersall, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Public conveniences, Market Place, Staveley: Demolition of existing building and construction of two-storey Pavilion building comprised of a library and business centre. Conditional permission.

6 Sherbourne Avenue, Newbold: Crown lift cedar tree that is causing complete light shield, removing at least three lower branches and dead branches. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

52 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Internal remodelling of dormer bungalow, partial demolition of existing garage to allow for proposed side and rear extension with proposed dormers on the front and rear.

18 Commonside Road, Barlow: Side extension and raising roof to provide accommodation in roof.

20 Longedge Rise, Wingerworth. Fell one lime tree.

24 Shakespeare Crescent, Dronfield: Single storey extension to form garden room to dwelling.

3 Colenso Place, Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Construction of single storey two bedroom dwelling to rear.

Stonecroft, Holmesfield: Two dormers and ornate glazed porch with vaulted ceiling to front elevation and increase in size of three existing dormers to form one large dormer to rear elevation.

Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for the installation of pV panels to pitched and flat roof areas of the Inpatient Unit and Day Care Centre.

2 Stretton Road, Morton: Demolition of existing outbuilding and the rebuidling of a single storey building with roof space, new flat roof link corridor to main farmhouse.

4 Southgate, Eckington: Removal of existing aluminium and timber shop fronts and replacement with new powder coated aluminium windows and doors to create new shop fronts at 10 units on Southgate and Market Street.

All Saints Parish Church, Church Street, Ashover: Advertising consent for 2.1m x 0.95m noticeboard.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

53 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Section 73 application to remove condition regarding temporary consent in relation to an application for change of use of former agricultural building and yard to a personal fitness business. Conditionally approved.

Malthouse Cottage, The Green, Wessington: Replacement of existing conservatory with new build sun lounge. Conditionally approved.

50 Kirkcroft Lane, Killamarsh: Single storey front porch. Conditionally approved.

Stable building and land south of Cowley Lane, Dronfield: Replacement of existing L-shaped stable building with new rectangular shaped stable and associated storage building. Conditionally approved.

Elm Tree, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Erection of a multi-purpose utility building. Conditionally approved.

Moorside, Back Lane, Pilsley: Conversion of existing garage/outbuilding to form associated dwelling annexe with ancillary car parking. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Tree works (including crown reductions, removal of hanging deadwood branches) and to fell elm trees.

75B, Charleworth Street, Carr Vale: Toilet block to serve Traveller site.

8 Woodland Grove, Barlborough: Single storey rear and side extension.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

32 Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Single storey side extension. Granted conditionally.

Land rear of 221 Creswell Road, Clowne: Construction of a dormer style bungalow and separate detached double garage. Granted conditionally.