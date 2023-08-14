The properties at 1-50 Briar Close, Shirebrook , which were built in the 1970s, are now mainly empty and have become targets for vandals.

A demolition environment management plan submitted to Bolsover District Council says the works will be carried out in two phases spanning seven weeks each. Twenty-four bungalows would have asbestos material that has been identified in a refurbishment and demolition survey removed before the properties are knocked down and the site cleared in the first phase and the same process would apply to the remaining 25 bungalows in the second phase.