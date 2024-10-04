Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are some of the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

122 The Green, Hasland: Fell two sycamore trees and remove stumps.

PE WeldRight, 32 High Street, Staveley: Single storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Broadoaks Close, Spital, Chesterfield: Prune, crown lift and crown thin one flowering cherry tree and remove dead wood due to overhang of highway and proximity to house.

Are any new properties planned for your neighbourhood?

39 Peak View Road, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Demolition of side and rear single attached garage and erection of a two storey side and rear extension with a single storey front extension.

402 Old Road, Chesterfield: Crown thin six trees, of which two will also have crown reduction of 15m in height and reduction of width to 10m.

14 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of rear extensions and conservatory and erection of two storey rear/side extension and single storey side extension, new boundary wall and entrance gates, Velux roof lights to existing roof space and attic conversion with rear facing dormer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 1B, Sheepbridge Business Centre, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Erection of new warehouse building within existing service yard.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

518 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Crown reduction by a third of trees on the boundary of 518 Chatsworth Road and 47 Haddon Close. Unconditional permission.

160 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Removal of one ash tree and one elder tree. Unconditional permission.

6 Glenavon Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Removal of ash tree. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

93 Sycamore Road, Hollingwood: Erection of rectangular timber building to be partitioned in to a shed and a garden room in rear garden. Certificate of Lawfulness of Proposed Use or Development granted.

70 Foljambe Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: One and two storey rear and side extension with front porch. Conditional permission.

28 Bradshaw Road, Inkersall: Single storey front and side extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorland View, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Two storey side extension with front elevation hip roof dormer to create family/dining room and utility room with bedroom and en-suite over.

18 Chestnut Avenue, Eckington: Two storey side and rear extensions and single storey rear extensions with internal alterations, render finish to existing house, hard-standing driveway to front with sliding gate and fencing above existing wall.

Birch Court, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Fell one conifer tree.

Bramley Park, Marsh Lane: Intention to carry out works to trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danesmoor Farm House, Mickley Lane, Stretton: Fell six ash trees and one sycamore tree.

45 Bowshaw, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension.

26 Campion Drive, Killamarsh: Demolition of rear conservatory and demolition of side integral garage, erection of two storey front, rear and side extensions, insertion of two first floor windows to existing south-east facing gable end.

Croft House Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, near Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed two bay garage with gym.

Land fronting 1 to 10 The Alders, Holymoorside: Tree works to two sycamores and one alder tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Beechwood Road, Dronfield: Demolition of two flat roof single storey rear extensions and a side lean-to, followed by a new build rear extension.

24 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Alterations to single storey rear extension.

Keston Avenue, New Road, Woolley Moor: Single storey rear and side extension.

110 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Pruning of three sycamore trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

159A High Street, Stonebroom: Two storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Spitewinter Farm, Spitewinter Lane, Barlow: Change use of existing barn for residential purposes.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Land west of Badger Bar, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Fell one ash tree. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect Villa, Main Road, Higham: Extension to garden room to form two storey accommodation with upper floor Juliet balcony. Conditionally approved.

Ivy Cottage Farm, Netherfield Lane, Wadshelf: Change of use of barn and two outbuildings for use as a dwelling, garage with ancillary accommodation, and studio, with amenity spaces, parking and turning area and creation of a tree planting area. Conditionally approved.

11 Caldey Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and bay window to front elevation. Conditionally approved.

2 Stubben Edge Lane, Littlemoor, Ashover: Construction of single and two storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.