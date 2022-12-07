'Delightful' four-bedroom house in Bakewell with beautiful gardens and off-road parking is on the market for £420,000
This impressive four-bedroom home in Bakewell has beautiful gardens and off-road parking.
The detached house on Yeld Road is described as ‘a delightful property’ by estate agent Bagshaws Residential.
On sale for £420,000, the home is deceptively spacious and offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a further two bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.
The main garden contains a summerhouse, a wooden garden shed and a pond and offers lovely views of the market town towards All Saints Church and beyond.
Located within the Lady Manners School catchment area and just a short walk away from the town’s amenities, the property is listed for sale on the website Zoopla website. For more details contact Bagshaw Residential – Bakewell on 01629 347359.