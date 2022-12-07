This impressive four-bedroom home in Bakewell has beautiful gardens and off-road parking.

The detached house on Yeld Road is described as ‘a delightful property’ by estate agent Bagshaws Residential.

On sale for £420,000, the home is deceptively spacious and offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a further two bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

The main garden contains a summerhouse, a wooden garden shed and a pond and offers lovely views of the market town towards All Saints Church and beyond.

Located within the Lady Manners School catchment area and just a short walk away from the town’s amenities, the property is listed for sale on the website Zoopla website. For more details contact Bagshaw Residential – Bakewell on 01629 347359.

1. Kitchen The kitchen area has modern wall and base units with a sink and a boiling tap inset into the synthetic granite style work surface. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, a four-ring gas hob and electric oven. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room The dining room opens onto the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sitting room An open fire with decorative surround draws the eye in this charming room which has a bay window offering views to the front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Principal bedroom There's a decorative fireplace and a built-in wardobe in the main bedroom. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales