News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The detached property on Yeld Road, Bakewell, has kerbside appeal and off-road parking to the side.

'Delightful' four-bedroom house in Bakewell with beautiful gardens and off-road parking is on the market for £420,000

This impressive four-bedroom home in Bakewell has beautiful gardens and off-road parking.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

The detached house on Yeld Road is described as ‘a delightful property’ by estate agent Bagshaws Residential.

On sale for £420,000, the home is deceptively spacious and offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor and a further two bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

The main garden contains a summerhouse, a wooden garden shed and a pond and offers lovely views of the market town towards All Saints Church and beyond.

Located within the Lady Manners School catchment area and just a short walk away from the town’s amenities, the property is listed for sale on the website Zoopla website. For more details contact Bagshaw Residential – Bakewell on 01629 347359.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen area has modern wall and base units with a sink and a boiling tap inset into the synthetic granite style work surface. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, a four-ring gas hob and electric oven.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining room

The dining room opens onto the kitchen.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Sitting room

An open fire with decorative surround draws the eye in this charming room which has a bay window offering views to the front.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Principal bedroom

There's a decorative fireplace and a built-in wardobe in the main bedroom.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BakewellZoopla