Create your dream home in this three-bedroom detached house near Bolsover on sale for minimum £260,000

Offers in excess of £260,000 are invited for the detached property standing on a substantial plot at Shuttlewood Road.

Subject to planning consent, there is the potential to expand the house which currently has vacant possession and no upward chain.

On the property website Zoopla, the house is listed as an ‘impressive and beautifully proportioned property’ and is an investment opportunity.

The ground floor has three reception rooms, including a spacious lounge with built-in bar, a shower room, fitted kitchen and a conservatory.

On the first floor, the master bedroom and the third bedroom have fitted wardrobes and there is a family bathroom.

There is an enclosed garden with lawn and mature shrubs at the rear of the house where a detached garage and shed are located.

A lawned front garden also contains shrubs. A private driveway provides off-street parking.

For further details, contact the estate agent Strike on 0113 451 3230.

1. KItchen There's a fitted kitchen in the house which is warmed by gas central heating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge A stone fireplace and built-in bar are features of the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Shower room There's a shower room on the ground floor of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Conservatory The conservatory enables people to enjoy the views of the garden when the weather is inclement. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales