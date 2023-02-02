The collection is designed to showcase the beauty and diversity of the architecture in Derbyshire and to make it more desirable to a local audience. Each piece in the collection tells a story about the building's history, culture and significance to the county.

The interactive elements allow the viewer to uncover these hidden narratives and have a more engaging and immersive experience with the artwork.

The artwork is a celebration of the county's rich history and culture, and it aims to bring attention to the hidden gems of the region. The collection includes images of the famous landmarks such as the Chatsworth House and Buxton Opera House as well as lesser-known gems like Magpie Mine.

The artwork captures the Opera House on a warm and sunny summers evening. Hidden silhouettes can be found in the windows. Can you find the famous theatrical references throughout?

Each piece in the collection is printed locally, using a specialist 12 colour RGB giclée printer, onto high-quality premium paper in a range of sizes to suit any space. The artwork is described as perfect for both residential and commercial settings and will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any room. The artwork has already been bought by many people including famous artists, musicians and tech leaders and is now stocked in the famous Cheshire based, Arighi Bianchi store.

"We are thrilled to be launching this exciting collection of modern artwork of buildings in Derbyshire," said Jeff Coghlan the founder of Courthouse Collective "Using cutting-edge technology, we've been able to bring the artwork to life and tell the stories behind the buildings. We believe that this interactive element will make the collection more engaging and immersive for viewers, and we hope that it will inspire people to explore the county and appreciate its rich history and culture."

The collection is now available for purchase on the Courthouse Collective website, and it will also be on display at High peak bookstore and Arighi Bianchi.The company encourages everyone to come and see the collection in person and to take home a piece of Derbyshire's history.