Couple love the extra space in their four-bedroom home at Cherry Meadow in Derbyshire

Faye Morrall and Rob Bostock, both 32, moved in together in November, having bought a home at Ashberry Homes’ Cherry Meadow development in the Derbyshire village of Hatton.

They both previously owned two-bedroom properties – Rob in an end-of-terrace house in Brailsford and Faye in a maisonette the other side of Hatton – and the extra room has given them the space to spread out.

In fact, they admit that it was surprising just how much they had accumulated in their previous homes, even though they were much smaller.

Faye and Rob outside their new house at the Ashberry Homes Cherry Meadow development

Faye said: “I’ve got a dressing room now. An entire room for clothes and shoes. It’s always been something I wanted to have – all that space of a walk-in wardrobe. I love it.”

And for Rob it is the first time he has had a garage and he has plans to turn the space into a gym. Other benefits of the Dunham house design they’ve chosen are the utility room, the abundance of storage space and the dimensions of the rooms.

“We were impressed with this house type,” said Rob. “It’s got big rooms that are quite generous. Even what you might call the box room, you could still fit a double bed in it.”

The couple reserved their new home off-plan last spring, seven months before moving in, and visited the site at least once a week during the construction process to see how things were progressing.

Faye in her dressing room at home at the Ashberry Homes Cherry Meadow development in Hatton.

“Before this, we were living between our two houses, and we knew we wanted to live together, so at the start of last year we went to look at showhomes,” said Rob.

“Cherry Meadow is up the road from where Faye lived so we went to look around and this house ticked every box.”

Since they’ve moved in, their work life is easier, as Rob, whose workplace is based in Rocester, has a more straight-forward drive to work because their home is within easy reach of the A50.

Meanwhile, Faye, an HR advisor, has an office in one of the bedrooms, which is convenient when she is working from home.

Faye and Rob in their kitchen at the Ashberry Homes Cherry Meadow development in Hatton.

Having dedicated space for work also means that when she logs off at the end of the working day, Faye can shut the door on her workspace. In her previous home she was working at the kitchen table, which was much less satisfactory.

Next on the couple’s agenda is getting the garden ready for the summer as they both want to get outdoors as much as possible when the weather is good.

Rob said: “We will put a patio where the sun hits and put some grass down. It will be nice to do some social things there in the summer.”

With Faye’s parents living a few miles away, Uttoxeter and Derby around 10 miles away and plenty of shops and cafes within walking distance, the couple have everything they need within easy reach.

Faye and Rob visited their home at Ashberry Homes’ Cherry Meadow development as construction progressed and took pictures to record the build.

There’s currently a choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses available to reserve at Cherry Meadow, with prices starting from £204,950.