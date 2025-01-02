Country estate and lakeside property on edge of Peak District goes up for sale for £2.5million

A country estate offering four properties and 22 acres of land on the edge of the Peak District is on the market and is inviting offers over £2.5million.

The impressive collection at Moor Cottage Farm, Bolehill, near Wirksworth includes a lakeside property, a Grade II listed refurbished farmhouse, a double storey detached annexe and a detached house. There are 13 bedrooms in total across the properties.

Renting out the properties as holiday lets would bring in a projected income of £250,000 per annum. The estate is suitable for a variety of uses including wedding venue, wellness retreat, holiday village or equestrian centre.

Fine & Country, which is marketing the estate, said: "Rarely do opportunities like this arise. This stunning 22-acre estate has been meticulously renovated and extended, offering additional guest accommodation for the current owners' wider business. Each dwelling boasts a unique style and footprint, with no two rooms alike, and most rooms provide magnificent views.”

Viewing is by appointment only. Call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.

The stunning four-property country estate at Bolehill, near Wirksworth is set in 22 acres of Derbyshire countryside.

1. Picturesque location

The stunning four-property country estate at Bolehill, near Wirksworth is set in 22 acres of Derbyshire countryside. Photo: Zoopla

The Courtyard Barn has three ground-floor bedrooms with the potential for a fourth and two bedrooms on the upper floor.

2. Roomy property

The Courtyard Barn has three ground-floor bedrooms with the potential for a fourth and two bedrooms on the upper floor. Photo: Zoopla

The Courtyard Barn has a bespoke kitchen with granite work surfaces, chef's island, high end appliances and a dining area with French doors to the patio and courtyard.

3. Cooking in style

The Courtyard Barn has a bespoke kitchen with granite work surfaces, chef's island, high end appliances and a dining area with French doors to the patio and courtyard. Photo: Zoopla

Moor Cottage Farmhouse is a Grade II listed property, located at the end of a private drive with countryside views to the south and west. This lovingly renovated three-storey property has four reception rooms and a kitchen diner on the ground floor, a cellar with potential for conversion to further accommodation, and four bedrooms on the first floor.

4. Historic farmhouse

Moor Cottage Farmhouse is a Grade II listed property, located at the end of a private drive with countryside views to the south and west. This lovingly renovated three-storey property has four reception rooms and a kitchen diner on the ground floor, a cellar with potential for conversion to further accommodation, and four bedrooms on the first floor. Photo: Zoopla

