The impressive collection at Moor Cottage Farm, Bolehill, near Wirksworth includes a lakeside property, a Grade II listed refurbished farmhouse, a double storey detached annexe and a detached house. There are 13 bedrooms in total across the properties.
Renting out the properties as holiday lets would bring in a projected income of £250,000 per annum. The estate is suitable for a variety of uses including wedding venue, wellness retreat, holiday village or equestrian centre.
Fine & Country, which is marketing the estate, said: "Rarely do opportunities like this arise. This stunning 22-acre estate has been meticulously renovated and extended, offering additional guest accommodation for the current owners' wider business. Each dwelling boasts a unique style and footprint, with no two rooms alike, and most rooms provide magnificent views.”
Viewing is by appointment only. Call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.
