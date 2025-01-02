The impressive collection at Moor Cottage Farm, Bolehill, near Wirksworth includes a lakeside property, a Grade II listed refurbished farmhouse, a double storey detached annexe and a detached house. There are 13 bedrooms in total across the properties.

Renting out the properties as holiday lets would bring in a projected income of £250,000 per annum. The estate is suitable for a variety of uses including wedding venue, wellness retreat, holiday village or equestrian centre.

Fine & Country, which is marketing the estate, said: "Rarely do opportunities like this arise. This stunning 22-acre estate has been meticulously renovated and extended, offering additional guest accommodation for the current owners' wider business. Each dwelling boasts a unique style and footprint, with no two rooms alike, and most rooms provide magnificent views.”

Viewing is by appointment only. Call Fine & Country on 01332 220935.

1 . Picturesque location The stunning four-property country estate at Bolehill, near Wirksworth is set in 22 acres of Derbyshire countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Roomy property The Courtyard Barn has three ground-floor bedrooms with the potential for a fourth and two bedrooms on the upper floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cooking in style The Courtyard Barn has a bespoke kitchen with granite work surfaces, chef's island, high end appliances and a dining area with French doors to the patio and courtyard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales