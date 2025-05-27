Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

328 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with materials to match existing. Pitched roof with Velux roof light. Window to rear elevation and patio doors opening onto patio to side elevation.

Grangers International, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Installation of roof mounted 250.71kW solar PV system.

Cheslyn Hay, 752 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension.

28 Cedar Street, Hollingwood: Two storey side extension.

2-8 High Street, Chesterfield: Shopfront alterations and reconfiguration of commercial unit into multiple units.

Manor House, 84 Whittington Hill, Old Whittington: Listed building consent for re-roofing.

Land at garage site, Sanforth Street, Newbold: Erection of six dwellings.

43 Brockwell Lane, Brockwell, Chesterfeld: Two storey extensions to front and rear of the property and the construction of garage.

Broomhill Farm, Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing kennels with a new building.

1 Burgess Close, Hasland: Erection of fence and rebuilding of wall on side boundary and erection of outbuildings.

Tapton House, Brimington Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: Works to facilitate the conversion of the building to 20 residential units.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

50 Highland Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Dismantle dead ash tree. Conditional permission.

Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Pruning of 16 trees. Conditional permission.

401 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Re-pollard of a willow tree at front of property, reduce the tree’s height by at least 30%, crown reduction, crown lift over the highway, reduction of branches around telephone lines, skirt reduction. Conditional permission.

12 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Removal of one sycamore tree and coppice one holly and two hawthorn trees to 0.5m. Conditional permission.

8 Woodnook Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension, conversion of existing garage to bedroom, shed and summer house to rear. Certificate of Lawful Use or Development (CLUD) granted.

44 Franklyn Drive, Staveley: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Long Cottage, 79 High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Replacement of timber battens and associated works. Conditional permission.

398 Old Road, Chesterfield: Removal of dead tree. Conditional permission.

23 Millstream Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey infill side extension, single storey front extension, rear single storey extension and demolition of existing car port and shed to create turning/additional parking. Conditional permission.

6 Longcliff Walk, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Crown reduce one large ash tree by 20% and prune from property by 2m. Conditional permission.

16 Stanley Street, Spital, Chesterfield: Creation of a vehicular access and new driveway. Conditional permission.

17 Meakin Street, Hasland: Porch. Conditional permission.

259 Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions, loft conversion and associated works, including new dropped kerb. Conditional permission.

247 Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and first floor side landing window. Conditional permission.

3 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Two storey and single storey rear extensions. Conditional permission.

Plover Hill Farm, Farm House View, Wetlands Lane, Brimington: Electrical vehicle charging point to be added on wall of garage unit. Conditional permission.

16 Derwent View, Mastin Moor: Detached annexe for dependent relative. Conditional permission.

56 Miriam Avenue, Somersall, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension. Conditional permission.

Sycamore House, Smeckley Wood Close, Chesterfield Trading Estate, Chesterfield: Change of use from warehouse to gym. Conditional permission.

146 Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension. Conditional permission.

1-3 Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Demolition of existing derelict cottages and erection of two replacement dwellings with associated infrastructure, parking and amenity areas. Conditional permission.

32A Glumangate, Chesterfield: Retention of ground floor commercial use and conversion of existing first and second floor and attic into two self contained flats. Conditional permission.

Land to south of Tom Lane and west of Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Reserved Matters application for the erection of 275 dwellings. Conditional permission.

Land to the west of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor: Reserved Matters application for residential development of 20 dwellings with associated parking, garaging and gardens. Conditional permission.

79 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Single storey extension to rear. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Old Vicarage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Listed Building Consent for the installation of two skylights in existing skylight recesses in barn annexe.

Woolley Farm, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Prune one horse chestnut tree.

You Can Hire Ltd, Rotherham Road, Eckington: Pruning of beech trees.

Land opposite Stoneycroft Road and The Poplars, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of an agricultural building for grain storage with access and track.

66 Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton: Replacement of temporary building to accommodate games and meeting rooms associated with wider supported living accommodation.

2 Hollins Cottages, Hollins, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Change the existing front garden into a driveway for two cars including a dropped kerb at the front of the property for access.

Holmewood Library, Heath Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost Parcel Locker to front elevation.

The Rectory, Top Road, Calow: Extension to existing detached garage.

The Green Nursing Home, 2 Green Lane, Dronfield: Prune four oak trees, one lime tree and six sycamore trees.

3 Oakdell, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension.

3 Aspen Close, Killamarsh: First floor side extension and single storey rear extension.

Hagg House Farm, Pilsley Road, Morton: Conversion of barn to dwelling with single storey front and rear extensions.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Bestwood Park, Clay Cross: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey flat roof rear extension. Approved.

Dry Hurst Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: Agricultural buildings to cover two existing collecting yards. Conditionally approved.

Grangers International, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Prior notification application to install roof mounted 250.71kW solar PV system. Conditionally approved.

5 Willow Road, Killamarsh: Erection of garden outbuilding to be used as an annexe in conjunction with the main house. Conditionally approved.

27 Barrack Road, Apperknowle, Two storey side extension and raised patio. Conditionally approved.

8 Deincourt Crescent, North Wingfield: Ground floor extension to the rear elevation and garage extension. Conditionally approved.

42 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Ground and first floor rear extension and garage front extended on ground floor. Conditionally approved.

8 Rowan Tree Road, Killamarsh: Alterations to existing rear conservatory to form new orangery and front porch window infill. Conditionally approved.

58 Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of front porch, two storey front extension and single storey flat roof extension to the rear of existing garage. Conditionally approved.

The Rectory, Top Road, Calow: Crown lift two lime trees to a height of 3m above the pavement and 5.5m above the highway. Conditionally approved.

1 Forth Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Extension to existing dropped kerb by two flat kerbs and one taper kerb. Conditionally approved.

Brockhurst Farm, Oaks Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Conversion of a barn into an annexe for the use of dependent relatives and for future use as a holiday let. Conditionally approved.

183 High Street, Clay Cross: Change of use to the first floor from office/storage space to seven short term lettable bedrooms. Conditionally approved.

Land to north of Stretton Road, Morton: Installation and operation of a renewable energy generating station comprising of ground-mounted solar arrays together with inverter/transformer units, BESS units, control house, substation, onsite grid connection equipment, storage containers, site access, access gates, internal access tracks, security measures, other ancillary infrastructure, and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements. Refused.

2 Birchitt View, Dronfield: Retrospective application for rear patio wooden decking. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

9 Shetland Road, Tibshelf: Two storey extension to side.

Holmlea, Waverley Street, Tibshelf: Change of use of two self contained care home bungalows to two dwelling houses and associated works to form access and car parking.

65 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Erection of a single storey front and side extension to form store and porch, with internal ground floor remodel and complimentary boundary wall to front elevation.

New Middle Club, Welbeck Street, Whitwell: Conversion of former club to nine residential flats.

St James Church of England, Church Street, Barlborough: Establish a new gravelled area for the interment of cremated remains.

Unit B, Farmwell Lane, South Normanton: Reduce west limb of horse chestnut tree.

23 Sycamore Avenue, Creswell: Retention of summerhouse and use for beauty business.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

44 Slant Lane, Shirebrook: Single storey rear extension and raised decking to rear. Granted conditionally.

1 Huntingdon Avenue, Bolsover: Prune and reduce one tree by 20%. Granted conditionally.

9A High Street, Whitwell: Alterations to elevations to increase window to door opening and removal of door canopy with door to window. Granted conditionally.

Buildhurst House, Sheffield Road, Barlborough: Porch to front elevation. Ground floor side extension to form new kitchen area and alterations to existing dining and ditchens to form new snug and dining room. Granted conditionally.

16 Birchen Home, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single storey wrap around extension. Granted conditionally.

24 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Not certified lawful.