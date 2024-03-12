Council housing modernisation project shortlisted for award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, which has seen the transformation of the blocks of flats located at Newland Dale in Stonegravels has been shortlisted for the ‘Refurbishment Project of the Year’ award at the event that takes place on 15 March 2024.

The flats on Newland Dale have benefitted from a major facelift as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s commitment to providing quality affordable housing across the borough and create modern, attractive places for people to live.

The modernisation works, carried out by the council’s main contractor Fortem Solutions Ltd. include a rendering works to the outside of the buildings – bringing a fresh and modern look and feel to the area.

In line with its climate change strategy, the council is committed to ensuring its properties are energy efficient, and a number of improvements have been made to the properties to help achieve this.

This included upgrading and fully re-insulating the roofing as well as replacing the windows throughout, whilst each property has also benefited from a boiler upgrade. As well as supporting the council’s climate plan, these measures will also help reduce fuel bills for council tenants.

All indoor communal areas have been redecorated, with non-slip flooring and new handrails being installed throughout to further improve the safety for tenants.

Outside of the properties, the project has seen the addition of two new car parks on site, including additional disabled bays and new cycle store rails. Footpaths and roads have also been resurfaced, with new traffic calming measures being installed - such as new speed signs and a pedestrian crossing.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We are really pleased to see another one of our modernisation projects complete. Creating attractive places for people to live is at the heart of what we do and this project really has helped to improve tenant’s homes and brighten up the area.

“It is great that the project has been shortlisted for a ‘Refurbishment Project of the Year’ award as it recognised the hard work that has been put in by the council and Fortem to transform these properties for our tenants.

“It is really positive to see the homes become much more energy efficient too as we work towards our goal of becoming a carbon neutral borough by 2050. As the cost of living continues to rise, these measures will also help to reduce the fuel bills for our tenants too.”

Tom Nicholson, commercial manager for Fortem Solutions, said: “We want to extend our praise to both the site team and our esteemed client upon the successful completion of the Newland Dale refurbishment project. The dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the site team throughout every stage of the project was truly fantastic. Their tireless efforts, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills ensured that the project was executed flawlessly, exceeding all expectations.

“We also want to express our gratitude to our client for their collaborative approach and unwavering support throughout the entire process. Their clear vision, constructive feedback, and willingness to engage in open communication were instrumental in achieving our shared goals.