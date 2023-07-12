Converted windmill in idyllic Derbyshire countryside on sale for £675,000
The converted windmill with annex on Matlock Road, Ashover, stands in nearly two acres of land and has spectacular views of the countryside. Offers around £675,000 are invited for the property.
Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This unique property offers a fantastic three bedroomed, two bathroomed, Grade II listed windmill conversion, together with a separate three double bedroomed barn conversion in this idyllic location.
"This property would be an ideal home for a larger family or someone looking for a home with income potential.”
Accommodation in the windmill includes a sun room/sitting room, separate lounge, kitchen diner, shower room and ensuite bathroom. The bedrooms are arranged over three floors.
The annex contains an open plan living kitchen and a shower room.
A paved patio and a lawn are at the front of the windmill while the annex looks out onto a patio.
Open farmland surrounds the property.
Further information about The Old Windmill is available on Zoopla or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494616.