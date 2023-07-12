A special property in rural Derbyshire promises to be the “sail” of the century.

The converted windmill with annex on Matlock Road, Ashover, stands in nearly two acres of land and has spectacular views of the countryside. Offers around £675,000 are invited for the property.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This unique property offers a fantastic three bedroomed, two bathroomed, Grade II listed windmill conversion, together with a separate three double bedroomed barn conversion in this idyllic location.

"This property would be an ideal home for a larger family or someone looking for a home with income potential.”

Accommodation in the windmill includes a sun room/sitting room, separate lounge, kitchen diner, shower room and ensuite bathroom. The bedrooms are arranged over three floors.

The annex contains an open plan living kitchen and a shower room.

A paved patio and a lawn are at the front of the windmill while the annex looks out onto a patio.

Open farmland surrounds the property.

Further information about The Old Windmill is available on Zoopla or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494616.

1 . The Old Windmill, Matlock Road, Ashover The property stands on a site of nearly two acres and is surrounded by open farmland. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . External view An impressive property for house-hunters looking for a place in the country. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sun lounge/sitting room Soak up the sun filtering through the glass in summer or warm yourself in winter beside the stone fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . KItchen/diner The kitchen has painted Shaker-style units with wood work surfaces over. A stone fireplace houses an electric fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales