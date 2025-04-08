Character and rural views: this barn style home outside Chesterfireld is on the market with Purplebricks for less than £385k | Purplebricks

This one-of-a-kind semi-detached home in a private Chesterfield courtyard mixes character and countryside charm with practical family space.

Tucked away in an exclusive four-home courtyard just outside Chesterfield, this unique semi-detached barn-style house in Handley Court, S43, is packed with charm, character and clever family-friendly design — and it’s up for grabs at £384,950.

You’ll fall for the views before you’ve even stepped inside. The home backs directly onto green space, with countryside walks right on the doorstep. But what really sets this one apart is the character: arched French doors, a church-style window, timber beams and a striking brick fireplace give this four-bedroom home real wow factor.

To see all 33 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

There’s a huge 23ft master bedroom upstairs with a stunning vaulted ceiling and stylish ensuite, plus three more well-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom featuring a statement freestanding bath.

The home is set in a secluded courtyard | Purplebricks

Downstairs, it’s all about flow and flexibility. The traditional Shaker-style kitchen is full of character, with a Belfast sink, wooden worktops and arched windows. This links through to a separate dining room and a gorgeous sitting room, where French doors open straight out onto the garden and patio.

Need a home office? The spacious study has room for two desks or could be used as a snug or playroom. There’s also a garage with fitted shelves and even a shower — a thoughtful touch for dog walkers.

Outside, there’s a large rear garden and a side garden too, giving you plenty of private outdoor space, plus parking for two cars in the courtyard.

At a glance

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms (one ensuite)

Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and views

Spacious sitting room with beams and fireplace

Kitchen with integrated appliances and Belfast sink

Separate dining room with French doors

Large study room ideal for home working

Internal garage with shower and storage

Rear and side gardens backing onto open countryside

Parking for two cars in private courtyard

No chain

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Chesterfield don’t hang around for long.