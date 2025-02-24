Column: Spring in the vegetable garden is by far the busiest time of the year, with this one being no exception

And just like that, February is nearly over alluring to what's just about to begin. Spring in the vegetable garden is by far the busiest time of the year, with this one being no exception.

Oscar and I have been very busy over the last week or so, sowing seeds and sorting out the polytunnel and greenhouses. The temperature is still very low to be having tender seedlings outdoors, which means the house is filled with them, to my wife's despair.

I think every gardener will have had it in the neck when their partners don't garden, which is why I try different things to keep the problem to a minimum. One thing I do is keep a small greenhouse within a greenhouse, giving me a little extra protection for some of my colder seedlings we have on the go at the moment. In there we have onions, beetroot and a few other things like sprouts just ticking away nicely.

As some of you might be aware, I also write for a well known gardening magazine (Grow your own) where i cover certain topics each month and write a little bit about what we have been doing.

This year I want to try something a little different. I've been speaking with a few people who would love to have a go at growing their own food, but either don't know how or can't physically turn a space into a vegetable plot.

As I want to try and inspire more and more people to grow their own food, it's dawned on me that I could offer a service where I could come in and design a patch of land that would suit you. I could make it accessible with raised beds as I know all about the strains of bending down for hours on end while gardening.

Growing your own food is not only good for you physically, but also mentally as you get outdoors and connect with nature.

If you have a space that you would love to grow in, then please don't hesitate to drop me a message and I would be more than happy to give you a consultation.

Once an allotment or vegetable patch is set up, it's relatively easy to keep on top of and the possibilities of what you could grow are endless.

February is the month where we always start some of our tomatoes and other tender plants. These can be sown now into small pots or propagators and left somewhere warm and sunny to germinate. If you are anything like me, they will be everywhere around the house.

Another thing we love to do is try out new plants each year with this year being no exception. I have sown some pomegranate seeds a few weeks ago and they have just germinated so I will be keeping you posted on that one. Don't be fooled by the weather as we turn into March, quite easily can you be caught off guard if the temperature should drop below freezing at night, something I'm sure we have all endured. Don't forget to keep some horticultural fleece to hand ready to cover up any seedlings. Things to Sow in March - ●Tomatoes ● Peppers and chillies ● Onion ● Carrot ● Parsnip ● Broad beans ● Early potatoes ● Lettuce ● Beetroot ● Leeks ● Chard ● Raddish ● Cabbage