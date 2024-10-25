Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well, it's been a busy few months over here @a_life_in_the_garden HQ, what with Oscar finishing his leukaemia treatment and keeping on top of our allotment, but all in all it's been a mixed year with our harvests.

While we have struggled with certain vegetables, others have been great, but that's gardening I suppose.

At the beginning of the year we set out to grow more food to keep us going through the winter, and that's something that we have certainly achieved. As we all know, fresh organic produce is by far better for you than the messed about and sprayed chemicals on that you may find in the supermarket. Each day I'm beginning to learn more and more about the food industry and what it's doing to people, so trying to sustain our family with homegrown fruit and vegetables, or as much as possible seems like the right thing to do.

Not only are the health benefits laid out infront of our very eyes, it also resonates In the flavour and sustainability of the food that we consume.

Oscar finished is treatment in July and is starting to get his strength back meaning he can come out and get his hands dirty at the allotment with his dad.

One thing about homegrown produce is that none of it comes wrapped in awful single use plastic, which is also another thing on the list of why it's vitaly important to do something now.

Growing all this fruit and veg means that trying to keep it for the winter might otherwise be difficult, but by freezing, pickling, storing in sand and making chutney we have just about managed to do so.

Over the last few weeks I've posted videos showing the process over on our Instagram, tiktok and YouTube, so be sure to check them out if you are in need of any tips. I have to say the green tomato chutney is absolutely divine.

That moves me on to Oscar and the end of his treatment. He finished back in July and it's been a whirlwind ever since. After stopping the daily chemotherapy and medications, he's really starting to get his strength back meaning he can come out and get his hands dirty at the allotment with me.

It's certainly not been an easy two and a half years, but we got there, and gardening has kept us sain throughout his ordeal.

Over the next few months I will be writing about what to grow and how to get ready for the onslaught come spring, so stay tuned.

Winter is certainly upon us now, but don't let that deter you from the garden, there's plenty of jobs to be getting on with. We like to do all the things that get forgotten over the spring and summer months, and it also gives us an excuse to "get outside". Thanks. James