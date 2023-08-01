Chesterfield's most expensive property on the market right now - inviting offers of £2,250,000

A substantial country residence on the open market for the first time in more than half a century is the most expensive property for sale in Chesterfield right now.

Walton House on Matlock Road, Walton which includes a separate coach house and a separate cottage is inviting offers of £2,250,000.

The main six-bedroom house dates back to 1600 and boasts a wealth of original features including sash windows, deep skirtings, decorative coving and mouldings. Blenheim Park Estates, who are handling the sale, says: “This large home offers an abundance of potential to modernise the accommodation and create a wonderful family residence that is perfectly ideal for a growing family.”

Living accommodation is arranged over two floors, with the addition of a basement level containing three cellars. The formal dining room and drawing room offer two large spaces for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. On the first floor, the landing links to four spacious double bedrooms, a WC, family bathroom and an inner landing, which leads to two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. A staircase rises to a storage room on the second floor where access can also be gained to the attic.

Walton House sits in extensive grounds and includes a three-tiered garden and a stone flagged seating terrace.

Access can be gained to the coach house and the cottage from the rear and right side of the property.

The coach house has three bedrooms, a bootroom, kitchen, conservatory, seating area and shower room. The cottage has an entrance porch, hallway, lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

For further details on Walton House, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Blenheim Park Estates on 01144 467675.

1 . Walton House, Matlock Road, Walton Walton House is approached via a sweeping tree-lined driveway set behind electrically operated gates.

2 . Front aspect A large gravelled area in front of Walton House allows ample room to park several vehicles. The drive leads to a triple garage.

3 . Reception hall A fireplace with timber mantel and a granite surround/hearth is the focal point of this impressive entrance where there is a bay window, coved ceiling, decorative mouldings and an archway.

4 . Grand hallway Character features include a coved ceiling, pendant light points with decorative ceiling roses and wall mouldings. Mosaic tiled flooring and deep skirtings also catch the eye.