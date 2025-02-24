Walton House on Matlock Road, Walton is a substantial country residence which is accompanied by a detached coach house and separate cottage.

Blenheim Park Estates is inviting offers of £1.895million for the property after reducing the price in March last year. The property was originally listed at £2.25million.

On the market for the first time in nearly 60 years, Walton House “offers an abundance of potential to modernise the accommodation and create a wonderful family residence that is perfectly ideal for a growing family,” according to the agent.

The main house was built in 1600 and has original features including sash windows, deep skirting boards, decorative coving and mouldings. There are six bedrooms.

The coach house has three bedrooms, a boot room, kitchen, conservatory, seating area and shower room. The cottage has a lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

Walton House has extensive grounds that include a three-tiered garden and a stone flagged seating terrace.

For further details on Walton House, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Blenheim Park Estates on 01144 467675.

1 . Impressive appearance Walton House is approached via a tree-lined driveway leading from electrically operated gates. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Welcome in! The entrance hall features a fireplace with timber mantel and a granite surround/hearth, bay window, coved ceilings, decorative mouldings and an archway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of home The spacious dining kitchen is well equipped, boasting an Aga with four ovens and three hotplates, a range cooker with five-ring electric hob, three ovens and extractor hood. Fitted storage cupboards are topped by work surfaces and tiled splashbacks. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales