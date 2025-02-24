Walton House on Matlock Road, Walton is a substantial country residence which is accompanied by a detached coach house and separate cottage.
Blenheim Park Estates is inviting offers of £1.895million for the property after reducing the price in March last year. The property was originally listed at £2.25million.
On the market for the first time in nearly 60 years, Walton House “offers an abundance of potential to modernise the accommodation and create a wonderful family residence that is perfectly ideal for a growing family,” according to the agent.
The main house was built in 1600 and has original features including sash windows, deep skirting boards, decorative coving and mouldings. There are six bedrooms.
The coach house has three bedrooms, a boot room, kitchen, conservatory, seating area and shower room. The cottage has a lounge, bathroom and kitchen.
Walton House has extensive grounds that include a three-tiered garden and a stone flagged seating terrace.
For further details on Walton House, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Blenheim Park Estates on 01144 467675.
