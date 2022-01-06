Chesterfield: Seven priciest and most expensive houses sold in 2021, according to Rightmove

Using Rightmove’s house price data, we were able to look at all the most expensive disclosed housing properties sold over the last year.
Without any further ado, here’s the seven most expensive houses that were sold in Chesterfield during 2021.
1. Walton Ridge, Matlock Road
This six bedroom detached property, complete with an additional 2.5 acres of land, was sold for £900,000.
2. 196 Ashgate Road
Another modern detached house, this one has five bedrooms and cost £620,000.
3. 65 High Street
This property has been converted from a barn - it was sold for a price of £607,500.
4. 157 High Street
This four bedroom house also came with an approximate two acres of land and costed £587,500.
