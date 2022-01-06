Chesterfield

Chesterfield: Seven priciest and most expensive houses sold in 2021, according to Rightmove

Let’s take a look at the most valuable properties sold in Chesterfield during the last year.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:39 am

Using Rightmove’s house price data, we were able to look at all the most expensive disclosed housing properties sold over the last year.

Without any further ado, here’s the seven most expensive houses that were sold in Chesterfield during 2021.

1. Walton Ridge, Matlock Road

This six bedroom detached property, complete with an additional 2.5 acres of land, was sold for £900,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. 196 Ashgate Road

Another modern detached house, this one has five bedrooms and cost £620,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. 65 High Street

This property has been converted from a barn - it was sold for a price of £607,500.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. 157 High Street

This four bedroom house also came with an approximate two acres of land and costed £587,500.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2